Lawmakers propose ban on controversial item for sale at many pet stores — here's what you need to know

The truth is that the animals are often kept in less-than-ideal conditions.

New York state lawmakers have proposed a new bill to restrict the sale of captive birds throughout the state.

According to World Animal News, Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal proposed Assembly Bill A8327, which would ban the sale of birds in pet stores across the state, except for certain domesticated bird species. The new legislation would build on current laws that already restrict the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in retail pet shops.

While selling animals in a pet shop may not seem like a bad idea, the truth is that the animals are often kept in less-than-ideal conditions and seldom receive adequate veterinary care prior to being sold by the store.

On top of that, the sale of birds is complicated by the fact that the vast majority of birds sold in pet shops, like parrots, parakeets, and finches, are not ethically obtained. They are found by wildlife trafficking networks that can occasionally operate in legal gray areas, and with little to no regard for wild bird populations. Removing these birds from their native ecosystems can have a cascading impact on those ecosystems, and can push those birds closer to threatened or endangered levels in the wild.

Their transit from their native habitats to the pet stores is seldom done responsibly, and often puts the animals' lives at risk.

If that weren't enough, oftentimes birds like parrots struggle in captivity, dealing with immense levels of stress that can cause them to lose feathers and even die.

Fortunately, legislation is being discussed to help combat the wildlife trade. On the national level, a bill is under discussion that would help provide resources for trafficked animals to receive the care they need after being seized by the government. New York has also recently passed stricter laws on the trafficking and sale of animals, giving stricter punishments to those found guilty of animal cruelty.

Legislation like what's being put forth in New York will help to combat the wildlife trade and keep these birds where they belong, in their native ecosystems.

