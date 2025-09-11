Officials issue warning on unintended consequence of releasing pets into wild — here's what you need to know

Officials in Sylvan Lake, Alberta, Canada, are warning residents to stop releasing invasive goldfish into nearby stormwater facilities.

What's happening?

Local officials suspect that pet owners have been abandoning their goldfish near these facilities, according to Central Alberta Online. This can introduce invasive species into nearby waterways, impacting the ecosystem.

Goldfish have been found breeding in a storm pond in the Sylvan Lake area. Storm ponds capture and control the flow of stormwater runoff. They ultimately release into rivers or beaches. The town is urging people to rehome their pet goldfish properly to mitigate their population growth.

Why are invasive species important?

Invasive species like goldfish threaten the delicate local ecosystem. Native plants and wildlife have mutualistic relationships, making one crucial to the other's well-being. When that is thrown off balance, this can impact crop growth, fishing patterns, and pollinator behaviors.

Goldfish are a particular threat to native fish because they breed quickly. They can live up to 40 years in various conditions and outcompete other species for resources. These creatures also eat other fish's eggs and spread disease. Because of this, they can quickly overtake local wildlife.

Invasive species have an economic impact on local communities. The Alberta Invasive Species Council estimates that the Canadian province loses $2.1 billion per year because of non-native plants and wildlife.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In Sylvan Lake, it's costly to remove the animals from the area's waterways. It also affects the fishing industry because the fish destroy native species' eggs and reduce their numbers as they spread.

What's being done about invasive species?

Officials are urging residents to rehome their pet goldfish through proper channels. This includes returning them to pet stores, looking up resources online, or turning them into the local humane society.

People can take local action to find out which climate issues are impacting their communities. In Sylvan Lake, residents are encouraged to report any goldfish sightings online or via hotline.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.