Farmers devastated as slimy invaders wreak havoc on major crops: 'The threat is never completely gone'

"Farmers need to monitor and control them."

An army of slimy invaders is quietly taking over fields and gardens, and farmers say these slugs are eating their livelihoods along with their crops.

What's happening?

Invasive slugs are spreading rapidly across Lithuania, according to Lithuanian National Radio and Television. These critters are damaging crops, gardens, parks, and public green spaces. Entire fields are being destroyed just days after planting, even when chemical treatments are used, said frustrated farmers.

In one case, a five-hectare field of winter rapeseed in Marijampolė was wiped out shortly after sprouting. Farmer Giedrius Aleknavičius told LRT he applied a pesticide, molluscicide, multiple times, but still couldn't stop the damage.

"You walk, watch, see when they start eating, sprinkle granules — maybe a little too late," he said, per LRT.

The unusually wet conditions have created ideal breeding environments for slugs, allowing populations to skyrocket. And, scientists say this problem won't disappear on its own, as a single adult slug can lay up to 400 eggs.

Next year, local governments will receive €840,000 ($987,042) to fight the infestation, though some say the funding barely scratches the surface.

"This is a drop in the ocean," said Marijampolė municipal official Roberta Kelertienė, per LRT.

Why are invasive slugs important?

The slug outbreak highlights how invasive species can harm native ones by outcompeting local species for food and shelter, disrupting entire food chains and ecosystems.

For farmers, the stakes are immediate. Crop losses threaten livelihoods and food supplies, especially when insurance does not cover damage caused by slugs. For communities, invasive species increase reliance on chemical treatments, which can further stress soils, waterways, and native wildlife.

In the U.S., officials have warned residents about invasive water hyacinth, which can overwhelm waterways and agricultural lands. Meanwhile, California officials have shown that vigilance can pay off after eradicating invasive fruit flies that threatened crops, even as they acknowledge that "the threat is never completely gone," per Culver City Crossroads.

What's being done about invasive slugs?

Experts recommend controlling slugs continuously from early spring through late autumn and focusing on destroying eggs and juvenile slugs before populations explode.

"Some hatched in October, others in November. Now they are frozen, but in spring they will be active again. Farmers need to monitor and control them," said Dr. Grita Skujienė of Vilnius University's Institute of Biosciences, per LRT.

Some farmers are adjusting practices, including deeper soil cultivation, which exposes slugs to sunlight and oxygen.

"Plowing the soil exposes it to oxygen and sunlight, which kills the slugs," Aleknavičius explained, adding that it could reduce the need for chemical pellets.

As scientists warn, invasive species rarely disappear on their own. But with coordinated action, smarter land use, and public involvement, communities can slow their spread and protect the ecosystems and food systems people rely on every day.

