Officials remain vigilant after eradicating crop-destroying invasive species: 'The threat is never completely gone'

Invasive species can cause widespread harm and ever-growing ripple effects throughout ecosystems, and eradicating them is incredibly difficult. However, the state of California appears to have done just that as officials have declared victory over several species of invasive fruit flies, Culver City Crossroads reported.

"Last year, California experienced an unusually high population of invasive fruit flies, and the response required coordination from residents, agricultural industry members, and agricultural commissioners in both counties," Victoria Hornbaker, director of the California Department of Food and Agriculture's Plant Health and Pest Prevention Services Division, said.

"Through this coordination, we're incredibly proud to have successfully achieved the eradication of several species of invasive fruit flies in Southern California — including Mediterranean, Queensland, and Tau — but the threat is never completely gone."

In order to combat the invasive fruit flies, state officials declared a quarantine in which over 300 varieties of crops that are known to host the Mediterranean and Queensland fruit flies were not allowed to be transported, and commercial crops were required to meet strict processing standards before being harvested and moved. The quarantine lasted nine months before it was finally lifted.

While these new rules were undoubtedly onerous for farmers, they appear to have paid off: The invasive fruit flies, which would have threatened farmers' livelihoods far more in the long run, are now effectively gone.

"Invasive fruit flies are among the most destructive and costly pests globally, threatening more than 400 species of fruits and vegetables, including many of California's most valuable crops such as oranges, grapes, mangoes, blueberries, and tomatoes," said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. "The eradication of these pests marks a major victory for California's agricultural economy."

In addition to posing an existential threat to California's agriculture sector, fruit flies can be a major annoyance when they make their way into our homes. If you're looking for some tips to fight fruit flies, you can make a trap for them using dish soap and vinegar or even use overripe bananas.

