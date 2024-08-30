Officials issue PSA after finding invasive species capable of wiping out agricultural lands: 'Remain vigilant against the spread of these'

It could impact agriculture, including rice production, and introduce diseases or pests to the industry.

A trio of invasive species in Arkansas pushed the state's Department of Agriculture to warn residents about their presence and potential to destroy native ecosystems.

What's happening?

Water hyacinth is popular on the black market, while officials are working to eradicate Manchurian wild rice and cogongrass, Talk Business & Politics reported.

Water hyacinth "is illegal to buy, sell, trade, gift, or use … in landscaping due to its rapid spread and ecological impact," Talk Business & Politics stated.

Native to South America, water hyacinth forms dense mats that can double in size in 6-18 days, according to the University of Florida Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants, which called it "the most troublesome aquatic plant." It makes boating, fishing, and other water activities "impossible."

The wild rice, native to Asia, can grow to 12 feet. It can do great damage, as the plant increases siltation and flooding impacts, alters water systems, and destroys aquatic habitats, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

In Arkansas, it could impact agriculture, including rice production, and introduce diseases or pests to the industry, per Talk Business & Politics.

Cogongrass poses similar problems, threatening native plants and animals as well as people and structures, the University of Georgia Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health reports. It can spread via seeds and root fragmentation, with seeds traveling miles via air currents.

Why is this important?

Invasive species cost the United States $20 billion per year in damages and resource management. They outcompete native species for food, sunlight, and other vital nutrients, damaging those ecosystems and endangering the wildlife that relies on them.

This unbalancing of natural systems can damage them irreversibly, according to Plantlet. Invasive species don't have natural predators, so they thrive without intervention. Our tendency to kill off beneficial species and pollute the environment can also exacerbate these problems.

Accidental spread via hitchhiking is another issue. Aquatic invasive species can enter waterways via boats that aren't properly drained and cleaned. Other animals such as mosquitoes and planthoppers can hide in shipping containers or camping gear.

What's being done about these invasive species?

Education is the best tool for prevention. If people are unaware that certain plants are harmful, they could spread without notice.

The dangers of those species need to be made clear as well, which is why the U.S. Department of Agriculture partnered with Arkansas' agriculture department, as Talk Business & Politics reported.

By working together, we can move toward a future in which the wilderness of the Natural State and the rest of the country prospers unadulterated.

"We urge Arkansans to remain vigilant against the spread of these invasive species," said Scott Bray, director of the state Department of Agriculture's Plant Industries Division. "Through ongoing surveillance and public awareness efforts, we aim to protect our state's natural resources, agricultural lands, and native ecosystems from the harmful impacts of invasive species."

