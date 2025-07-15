Farmers devastated as strange weather destroys key crop: 'It absolutely hates sustained wet conditions'

The best way to support these farms is simple.

A family-run lavender farm in Hampshire, England, is finding that this year's strange weather isn't playing by the usual rules.

What's going on?

According to the BBC, Nick Butler and his wife, who run Hartley Park Farm, have noticed an unexpected shift this year: Their lavender bloomed almost two weeks ahead of schedule. The main reason behind this? An unusually warm and sunny spring.

While that might sound like a good thing, the reality is a bit more complicated.

The problem started in winter, which was much wetter than usual. Lavender plants love warm weather, but as Butler explained, "It absolutely hates sustained wet conditions like last winter." The result? More plants are lost during the cold months than they usually expect.

The Royal Horticultural Society also chimed in, saying that the combination of bright spring sunlight and drier soil pushed the lavender to flower earlier than usual.

Why should we care?

These kinds of weird weather swings (wet winters followed by hot springs) are becoming the new normal. That makes it tricky for farmers to guess what their crops will do and even tougher to protect them.

Hartley Park Farm has about seven acres of lavender, which they turn into oils and natural products for skin, body, and home.

Every summer, around 15,000 visitors flock to see the fields in full bloom. So when the plants suffer, it's not just the farm's bottom line that takes a hit; local businesses feel it too.

What can we do about this?

The best way to support these farms is simple: Buy local. If you're nearby, visit during the blooming season or pick up their products directly. Every little bit helps small farms manage the ups and downs of unpredictable weather.

After all, we all depend on farms more than we realize, so helping them adapt to changing conditions in the climate means building a sustainable future for everyone.

