Expert issues warning over dangerous plants still available for sale at major box store: 'Such a shame'

Grasslands offer vast space for critters and pollinators to thrive. Threats brought on by environmental degradation, however, are putting these ecosystems at risk, especially when faced with invasive plants.

One conservationist was enjoying grassland scenery full of native plants — such as rosepinks, little bluestems, and slender mountain mint — before telling viewers of a looming danger.

"So what's the biggest threat to this place?" conservationist Kyle Lybarger (@nativeplanttok) asks in a TikTok video. "Well, invasive species. Things like this Bradford pear and this privet."

Kyle also points out that just down the road, within the grasslands, one can find a giant patch of cogongrass, which is listed as one of the top 10 most invasive plants in the world.

He then shares discouraging news about what all those invasive plants have in common: all are still being sold at garden centers.

"Specifically, Home Depot," Kyle clarified.

According to National Strategy for Invasive Plant Management data shared by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, over 100 million acres of the United States are affected by invasive plants.

Garden centers continue to sell them because they are easy to restock, in demand, and there is a lack of clear regulation on what plants are banned, per the Smithsonian.

Invasive plants are known to outcompete native plants, altering the way ecosystems operate and threatening or endangering populations of animals, flora, and even humans.

Choosing native plants, however, can save gardeners money because they require little water or care. Meanwhile, they help to keep native animal populations stable, as all keystone species are naturally satisfied.

When large retail stores like Home Depot sell invasive plants, it perpetuates their spread, putting ecosystems in peril.

Kyle suggested one way to help. In addition to becoming educated on what plants are native versus invasive to your area, he recommends signing a petition to stop the sale of invasive plants.

Commenters were not only keen to start the petition, but also angered at the actions of Home Depot.

"Such a shame," wrote one.

[This] should be illegal everywhere," wrote another.

