Shopper sparks debate after sharing upsetting sighting at Home Depot: 'Nothing matters more than profits, apparently'

A Reddit post bringing attention to Home Depot's yard waste bags has ignited discussion about excessive lawn fertilization practices.

What happened?

A Reddit user in the r/Anticonsumption community shared an image of Home Depot yard waste bags that include its Garden Club tips for maintaining a healthy lawn. The printed advice recommends fertilizing yards four to five times per year.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster wrote that fertilizing "4 - 5 times each year is just a shameless cash grab and seems like a recipe to poison a local natural area/waterways. But nothing matters more than profits, apparently."

One commenter wrote: "The way humans use grass for aesthetic reasons is unnecessary. Would love to see more soft landscaping that doesn't include grass and has more local plants for pollinators."

Why is this fertilizer overuse concerning?

When homeowners apply fertilizer multiple times per year, much of it washes away during rain, flowing into storm drains and nearby water bodies.

This runoff leads to nutrient pollution in rivers, lakes, and coastal areas. The excess nitrogen and phosphorus from fertilizers fuel massive algae blooms that consume oxygen in the water, creating dead zones where aquatic life can't thrive.

Traditional grass lawns also require water to maintain their appearance, especially when heavily fertilized. Combining chemical inputs and water consumption makes conventional lawn care one of the more resource-intensive landscaping choices homeowners can make.

Is Home Depot doing anything about this?

Home Depot has made some commitments to environmental responsibility, including efforts to reduce packaging waste and promote sustainable products. The company offers organic and environmentally friendly lawn-care alternatives in many of its stores.

However, the fertilizer recommendations on their yard waste bags suggest a disconnect between corporate sustainability messaging and practical customer guidance.

The company has not issued specific statements addressing concerns about fertilizer overuse or the environmental impact of its lawn care recommendations.

What's being done about lawn care practices more broadly?

Many communities are embracing alternatives to traditional grass lawns that require fewer chemicals and less maintenance. Native plant gardens, wildflower meadows, and pollinator-friendly landscapes provide environmental benefits while reducing the need for fertilizers, pesticides, and frequent watering.

Several cities have implemented fertilizer ordinances that restrict when and how much fertilizer residents can apply, particularly during rainy seasons when runoff risk is highest. These regulations help protect local water quality while allowing homeowners to maintain their yards.

Homeowners can slash their environmental footprint by choosing low-maintenance ground covers, planting native species, or creating "no-mow" areas that support local wildlife.

Small changes like reducing fertilizer frequency or switching to organic options can make a difference.

Many lawn care companies offer organic services that focus on soil health rather than chemical inputs. These approaches often produce healthier grass with fewer environmental side effects.

