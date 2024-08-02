Experts advocate for consuming invasive herb species wreaking havoc in U.S. — here's what you should know

If you are foraging for plants like fish mint, garlic mustard, or kudzu root, best practices include environmental respect and safety considerations.

An expert has recently made the case for consuming an invasive herb species wreaking havoc in the United States, highlighting the tasty possibilities and potential medicinal benefits.

As detailed by Atlas Obscura, fish mint came to the U.S. as an ornamental plant, but its aggressive spread threatens the delicate balance of local ecosystems.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, invasives (like fish mint) have "contributed to the decline" of 42% of endangered or threatened species in the country — and are the primary cause for 18% of those species.

Environmental degradation can result in reduced water quality, harm agricultural lands used for food crops, and impact recreational opportunities. Some invasive species are even known to cause significant economic damage, creating a headache for residents trying to control them.

Fish mint is challenging to get rid of because of its strong rhizomes, but as Atlas Obscura pointed out, the herb is eaten both cooked and raw in many Asian countries — used in salads, soups, stir-fries, and more. This may intrigue foragers and gardeners looking to connect with nature, help the environment, and even save some cash at the grocery store.

Moreover, a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology found that fish mint "has a significant inhibitory effect on virus infection and replication," leading researchers to speculate that it might have therapeutic potential for COVID-19 (though more studies would need to investigate this).

Thus, Atlas Obscura argues that incorporating fish mint into our meals — by taking inspiration from how it is eaten in its native regions — is worth a try.

Fish mint isn't the only invasive fit for consumption. For example, one trapper in the United Kingdom has been harvesting North American signal crayfish as a means of population control for decades. In the U.S., chefs have been introducing wild boar to more American palates (with some help from professional trappers).

If you are foraging for plants like fish mint, garlic mustard, or kudzu root, best practices include environmental respect and safety considerations. The Institute of Culinary Education highlights the importance of novice gatherers consulting with an expert or mentor before consuming items, among other things.

