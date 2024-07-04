Visitor shares footage of upsetting scene leftover from wedding in Yosemite National Park: 'This makes me furious'

"This is the first time I don't wanna say congratulations to a married couple."

Your wedding day should be one of the happiest days of your life, but that doesn't mean you should lose sight of everything but your significant other.

One person posted a video to the r/Yosemite Reddit community of the aftermath of wedding celebrations at Yosemite National Park, and it isn't a pretty sight.

"This was taken in June 2022," they captioned the post. "We passed by the newly weds on our way to the bottom of the falls and made us stop in our tracks so they could do some corny pose for their silly montage."

The couple left behind confetti and fake rose petals on a patch of grass near Superintendent's Bridge, with the spot backgrounded by a stunning cliff face. It's clear why they chose this scene for their wedding snaps, but it's less obvious why they thought they could leave the area in such a state.

For anyone visiting Yosemite for a glimpse of stunning natural beauty, seeing trash like this is really disappointing. The "leave no trace" mantra commonly used by folks who love the outdoors encourages people to ensure that there is no obvious evidence that humans were present in these natural settings. They'd be outraged by what this couple left behind.

"As someone who was married in Yosemite, this makes me furious," one Redditor said.

"This is the first time I don't wanna say congratulations to a married couple," added another.

In addition to the fake petals and plastic confetti strands being an eyesore, it's likely these items will have consequences for the local wildlife.

Yosemite is home to small creatures like California ground squirrels, marmots, raccoons, and foxes. Any of these animals could mistake the petals or confetti for food. If they are not made with degradable materials, the confetti could get stuck in the animals' stomachs, causing health problems and potentially starving them from the inside.

What's more, these small plastic flakes could easily be blown by the wind and make their way to water sources, where they will impact aquatic life and leach harmful substances — from colorful dyes and petrochemicals used in plastic creation.

If you want to celebrate your wedding with a shower of confetti, consider real flower petals, which are easily obtainable from florist shops and will break down naturally in the environment after use.

But, whatever event you're having outside, such as a gender reveal or birthday party, the best way to show your gratitude to nature for providing a stunning backdrop is to clean up after yourself. If you could also avoid single-use plastic products, you'll be even kinder to the planet.

