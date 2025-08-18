Bank launches new tool to help homeowners protect against overlooked threat to property values: 'Make informed decisions'

"This tool gives our clients the ability to identify and manage."

A South African bank has partnered with a global conservation organization to create a tool designed to identify invasive plant species.

In an effort to raise awareness on the impact and prevalence of invasive plant species in South Africa, financial services group Nedbank has teamed up with the World Wildlife Fund South Africa.

The pair has launched a free online tool that will help users better "understand and manage the threat of invasive alien plants on their land."

According to the online tool's resource hub, users can access information on more than 370 recorded invasive plants in the directory. The directory offers a brief description of these plants that can be found throughout various regions of South Africa.

The resource also directs users to a more detailed guide on invasive plant species and why they are a cause for concern.

Cobus De Bruyn, the head of Agriculture Client Value Propositions at Nedbank, noted the impact of invasive plants and the potential the tool shows to benefit communities.

"Invasive alien plants pose a serious threat to land productivity, water availability, and long-term property value," De Bruyn said.

Invasive plant species can significantly impact local ecosystems by disrupting native plants, altering habitats, and potentially causing economic damage.

These pests can often outcompete native species for resources like sunlight, water, and nutrients, leading to a decline in biodiversity and changes in habitats for native animals.

By wreaking havoc on the physical structure of habitats, invasive plant species are able to greatly affect where native species can live and reproduce.

Native plants have often co-evolved with native animals and insects, offering specific nutrients that local species rely on for survival. As invasive species spread throughout ecosystems, they can ultimately disrupt food chains that can jeopardize the human food supply and land use.

"This tool gives our clients the ability to identify and manage these species early, helping them protect their land assets, comply with environmental regulations, and make informed decisions that support both ecological and financial sustainability," added De Bruyn.

