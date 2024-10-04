  • Outdoors Outdoors

Community collects and destroys invasive plants in battle to save local lands from harmful species: 'What we're trying to do here is to establish the prairie'

The mission is to restore the land to help local wildlife set up habitats and pollinate plants.

by Leo Collis
Photo Credit: iStock

An Indiana community has come together to rid an area of ecological importance from invasive plant species.

With help from AmeriCorps, a U.S. government agency that engages volunteers, the City of Mishawaka is working to remove invasive foxtail grass, thistle, and honeysuckle, among other problematic plants.

Native plants will replace the invasive species. Native plants are suited to local soil types and weather conditions and help to prevent the future growth of invasives. Sugar maple, red oak, and purple coneflower will be some of the plants that will soon thrive in the area.

The mission is to restore the land to help local wildlife set up habitats and pollinate plants, while the addition of some exotic plants will keep pests away




"These are all just woody things, not all of it is invasive, but it is forest, woody shrubs, and so if these establish then they'll become trees, which will knock out the prairie below it, and what we're trying to do here is to establish the prairie, so these prairie species have a place to be," AmeriCorps member Emme Thomas told WNDU.

While community efforts like these are vital, creating a better ecosystem and boosting biodiversity doesn't have to be the work of many. In fact, it can happen in your backyard

Even a small patch of land dedicated to native plants can make a difference. We all benefit from the birds and insects these garden additions will bring.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, around 80% of the plants used in the food sector and for the production of plant-based industrial products rely on the presence of pollinators

If you need any more convincing to take the native plant path, then consider that they require significantly less maintenance than a standard monoculture lawn. That means no need to get the lawnmower out every couple of weeks. Native plants aren't as thirsty as grass, which means you'll save money on your water bill.

The Mishawaka community knows all about the benefits native plants can bring. It won't be long until the hard work pays off. 

x