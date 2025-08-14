Authorities make shocking discovery after intercepting questionable vehicle: 'More people are suspected to be involved'

This gang is suspected to be smuggling out of a vulnerable area.

Two weekend busts of an international wildlife trafficking gang in India led to multiple arrests and the rescue of dozens of endangered animals, the Deccan Chronicle reported.

What happened?

Madhya Pradesh's Special Tiger Strike Force had been tracking members of a suspected international wildlife trafficking gang for several months before it made the successful busts in July.

First, the team intercepted a car, which turned out to be full of live individuals from multiple endangered aquatic species, including gharials — a member of the crocodile family — and red-crowned roofed turtles. STSF also arrested three people in connection with the trafficking, all of whom had prior wildlife crime records, the Chronicle reported.

Then, after gathering information from the suspects, STSF made a second raid the following day, rescuing more live turtles. All in all, it saved 30 gharial hatchlings, 17 red-crowned roofed turtles, and 19 three-striped roofed turtles.

"We cannot elaborate more on the raids in Gwalior at this stage since more people are suspected to be involved in the illicit business," one anonymous forest officer told the Chronicle.

Why is wildlife smuggling so harmful?

This gang is suspected to be smuggling wildlife out of the National Chambal Sanctuary, which is a critical habitat for endangered species. The gharial, for example, is listed as critically endangered and is protected under India's Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Generally, species are smuggled for the exotic pet trade and for use in traditional medicine and as aphrodisiacs. Many of them end up in Southeast Asia, particularly China, via Bangladesh and Myanmar, the Chronicle explained.

Poaching and smuggling has led to the extinction, or near-extinction, of many species around the globe. And these losses resonate far beyond their local ecosystems. Whether it's the loss of an apex predator or that of a keystone species, significant changes in any population can throw an entire ecosystem out of balance.

Additionally, many animals that are trafficked into new environments can become invasive species there, outcompeting native species for food and other resources.

What's being done to crack down on smuggling?

India has had success with conservation efforts for rare aquatic species. Special partnerships between the government and farmers and fishers, for example, have helped to revive gharial populations.

Nevertheless, some degree of poaching and trafficking will always be present, which is why groups such as STSF are crucial. And comparable nonprofit, NGO, and government task forces around the world are hard at work doing everything from cracking down on ivory poaching to promoting human-animal coexistence.

As a consumer, it's important to be aware of the signs of the illegal wildlife trade. This means checking to ensure you're only buying products — and pets — that are clearly and ethically sourced. If you suspect illicit activity, you can find local tip lines in your area to report it.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



