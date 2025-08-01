Customs officials make gut-wrenching discovery while searching passenger's luggage at airport: 'Brutal and disturbing'

"It's just so painful to process."

A large shipment of smuggled exotic animals was confiscated in India recently, according to Mid-Day.

What's happening?

Forty-five animals were being illegally transported by a passenger arriving in Mumbai from Thailand in early July. The batch included raccoons, rabbit-like hyraxes, black fox squirrels, and iguanas. Several of the animals died from suffocation mid-transit, so the images may be disturbing to some viewers.

Tragically, the region is proving to be an epicenter of smuggling activity. Other interceptions at the Mumbai airport have included lizards, snakes, and tortoises.

Why is animal trafficking important?

As habitat shrinks due to human land development, wildlife populations continue to decline. The decline in these species' populations increases their retail value, leading to poaching operations that target some of the world's most delicate animal populations. Often, this trade is powered by traditional medicine demand.

"This incident once again highlights the brutal and disturbing reality of illegal wildlife trafficking," said Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare representatives, per Mid-Day. "Despite repeated enforcement actions, such cases continue to surface, leaving us deeply concerned."

Besides the ethical implications of this practice, animal trafficking poses real health risks. Exotic animals can be vectors for transmissible diseases or can become invasive if allowed out into the wild.

What's being done about animal trafficking?

RAWW has taken over care for the animals rescued in Mumbai, including their return to their native habitats.

Anyone interested in helping animals caught in similar situations can take local action by volunteering with local organizations.

More broadly, citizens can vote for politicians who provide adequate funding to regulating bodies to strengthen and enforce animal welfare laws.

Social media reactions showed an outpouring of sympathy.

"It's just so painful to process and see animals suffering for human greed," said one Instagram user.

"What heartbreaking trauma these innocent helpless lives suffer bcos of selfish humans," said another.

