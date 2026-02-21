Experts issue warning as worsening crisis drives up food prices in US region: 'Extreme cases'

A new study found that extreme weather has significantly impacted corn and soybean prices in the U.S. Midwest.

What's happening?

In a study published in Nature, researchers examined how extreme weather affects crop prices, specifically corn and soybeans grown in the U.S. Midwest. Much research has been done on how erratic weather affects crop yields, but its impact on prices remains unclear.

Researchers studied crop, weather, and price data from 1971 to 2019 in the region of the U.S. that includes Wisconsin, Illinois, South Dakota, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, North Dakota, Kansas, Nebraska, Michigan, Missouri, and Minnesota.

The study found, as stated in its abstract, "Hot dry spells and excessive rain in the summers of 1971–2019 contributed to contemporaneous price increases for soybeans and corn. Predicted market responses to weather shocks were, in extreme cases, comparable to a 10% price increase."

Why is this study concerning?

Extreme weather, including droughts and excessive rainfall, has been wreaking havoc on crops around the globe for quite a while. Flooding destroyed about 500 acres of farmland in Zimbabwe, while farmers in Great Britain faced losses of 800 million pounds of grain due to high temperatures and drought.

While many have studied how extreme weather affects crop growth, the costs of this kind of weather to consumers and farmers are less researched.

However, the costs have been significant for farmers. Between income losses and rising production costs, farming is becoming increasingly untenable. If extreme weather caused by the burning of fuel sources like coal and gas continues, many farms may go out of business, and those considering becoming farmers may choose other careers. The result would be a severe loss of agricultural jobs and increased global food scarcity.

Food scarcity leads to higher food prices for consumers, as supply chain issues grow and fewer farms compete in the market. Given that many are already struggling to put food on the table due to high prices, this could lead to a significant increase in global hunger.

What's being done to protect crops?

More of the world is transitioning from energy sources like oil and gas to clean, renewable energy sources, including solar and wind, which will help cool off the planet and reduce the frequency of extreme weather. However, the transition is slow.

Meanwhile, scientists around the globe are working to develop ways to protect crops even in the face of extreme weather. For example, Italian researchers developed a gel that allows crops with little irrigation to flourish, as well as a robot that tends grapes.

Between technological advances and new farming methods designed to combat a changing climate, crop yields will hopefully improve sooner rather than later.

