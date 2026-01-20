Farmers devastated after unexpected weather wreaks havoc on crops: 'Serious food security challenges'

It causes issues in both the short and long term.

Local leaders in a village in Zimbabwe are sounding the alarm as farmers attempt to recover from extreme flooding, according to the Herald.

What's happening?

In early January, heavy rainfall and flooding destroyed nearly 500 acres of farmland, affecting the crops of about 135 farmers. Among the leveled crops were grains such as sorghum and maize as well as various nuts and melons.

"The sorghum crop was mostly affected compared to other crops. The village now faces serious food security challenges as a result of this occurrence," said Matilda Mlotshwa, the district's development coordinator, per the Herald.

One resident of a nearby village lost his entire homestead and two cows to floodwaters after being struck by lightning. The destruction isn't isolated. Since the start of the 2025-26 rainy season in December, 61 people across Zimbabwe have died in weather-related incidents.

Why is extreme flooding important?

Extreme flooding isn't just deadly and destructive in the short term. It also causes long-term devastation. Floods cause erosion and sedimentation, which can damage farmland. Floodwaters can also carry contaminants like pesticides, industrial chemicals, debris, and sewage.

While flooding has always been an obstacle for humans, climate change has exacerbated extreme weather patterns. Research showed that the number of people living in flood-prone areas worldwide has risen by 20% to 24% since 2000. As flooding increases, so does the threat to humans and their food supplies.

What's being done about extreme flooding?

Authorities in Zimbabwe have issued a warning that flooding could continue.

"Communities living downstream of dams are advised to remain vigilant and to cooperate with civil protection structures in order to prevent further loss of life," stated a report from the local water authority, per the Herald.

While neighbors wait out the rainy season, it's important to stay informed on critical climate issues. Education is the best way to create a safer future for everyone.

