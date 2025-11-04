Scientists build AI-powered robot that could revolutionize farming: 'More efficient'

Italy-based tech experts have developed a one-armed, four-wheeled, self-driving grape tender.

The contraption — loaded with artificial intelligence — is intended to aid vineyards struggling with labor shortages, planet overheating, and other challenges, according to a news release from the Italian Institute of Technology team and others involved with the work as part of the JOiiNT Lab.

"Integrating robotics and artificial intelligence in agriculture allows us to develop increasingly advanced models of precision farming," lab coordinator, researcher Manuel G. Catalano, said in the release. "For instance, it enables more efficient and targeted use of resources, reduces environmental impact, and offers concrete support to farmers and wine producers."

The robot, named Frasky, looks like an arm on wheels. It has an appendage, cameras, and other sensors that give it the ability to roll through vineyards, identify grape clusters, and apply treatments or other tasks. Different tools can be integrated to enable a variety of work orders, per the release.

Frasky's AI component lets it learn about its environment for navigation as the weather changes and as vines grow. Communication with a remote operator enables instructions to be delivered as job details are altered, per the institute.

"Such projects promote new training experiences for students and young professionals, and offer real opportunities to explore innovative solutions, with benefits extending to the entire production chain and the local social system," Stefano Ierace, director of the Consorzio Intellimech, said. Intellimech is a consortium that helps bring research to industrial use.

For their part, vineyards have been facing unique challenges. Planet warming is changing growing season timelines, as droughts restrict yields in some places. New pests are also emerging. Conversely, other places will become suitable for growing grapes as conditions change, all according to research published by Nature.

In California's Napa Valley, severe wildfires have ravaged crops, causing millions of dollars in damage to certain farmers. NASA has linked planet overheating to increased risks for severe fires and droughts. The latter detriment has impacted Lebanese winemakers.

Smart tech could help to solve some of the problems. Researchers elsewhere are developing instruments that can tell if plants are thirsty using a smartphone photo. The analysis happens before the vegetation has outward signs that humans would detect. John Deere is working on a fully electronic and autonomous orchard sprayer.

And Tesla's Optimus robots continue to be spectacles as the human-like automatons come closer to completing regular factory work that could one day move to fields, vineyards, and elsewhere.

What's more, plenty of cleaner machines are already improving yard work for homeowners. Electric tools, such as mowers and trimmers, provide a quieter, fume-free experience that can save you around $200 a year on gas and service costs. Sometimes, removing all the high-tech gadgetry can be a rewarding experience. Reel mowers deliver a clean cut, as well as a great workout. Importantly, there is zero planet-warming exhaust involved.

Perhaps after Frasky masters the vineyard, the tech could be applied to backyard jobs, too. But for now, the experts said that labor shortages in the wine industry make the robot a valuable prospect there.

Frasky has "benefits extending to the entire production chain and the local social system," Ierace said in the release.

