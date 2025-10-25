  • Tech Tech

Scientists develop jelly-like substance that could change farming forever: 'An important step'

There's a demand for new methods.

by Leslie Sattler
Scientists in Italy created a water-absorbing gel from ocean plants that lets crops flourish with little irrigation.

Photo Credit: iStock

Scientists in Italy built a water-absorbing gel from ocean plants that lets crops flourish with little irrigation, reported Phys.org.

The substance comes from a type of red seaweed and absorbs moisture at 70 times its own mass. Combined with plant extracts from marine algae, this gel nourishes seeds while dispensing water slowly over time.

A team at the Italian Institute of Technology and the Free University of Bozen-Bolzano invented this system to address water scarcity and the deterioration of farmland. Modern agriculture struggles with drought and soil depletion, and there's a demand for new methods.

During lab trials using Arabidopsis thaliana, seeds germinated faster and produced stronger plants than typical water-based systems. The gel is used in hydroponic setups where soil isn't used.

This gel stands out for what it's made from. Rather than synthetic foams made from dirty fuels that damage ecosystems, this version decomposes on its own. You can mix it into the soil without leaving contaminants. The marine plant compounds inside boost how plants withstand stress and take in nutrients.

"The hydrogel we created can retain moisture and gradually release it, reducing water consumption," said Camilla Febo, a researcher working on the project. "This approach takes an important step towards more resilient and environmentally friendly agriculture."

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

The group now aims to embed sensors that break down naturally within the gel. These devices would measure crop vitality and environmental factors during growth.

For your household, this means tomorrow's farms might grow food while using a fraction of their current water intake. Less irrigation leaves more water for homes and cities.

This innovation could keep farms productive in arid regions. If water limits affect your area, techniques like this might allow you to grow vegetable patches at home without worrying about waste.

Outside of water savings, this gel addresses agricultural plastic waste. Most growing systems depend on synthetic containers and foams derived from dirty fuels, which end up as landfill material. A substance that vanishes into soil after serving its purpose eliminates that garbage.

Would you want a garden that can take care of itself?

Sign me up 👍

Depends on the price 🤔

No — that ruins the fun ☹️

I don't like gardening ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x