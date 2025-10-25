Scientists develop jelly-like substance that could change farming forever: 'An important step'

Scientists in Italy built a water-absorbing gel from ocean plants that lets crops flourish with little irrigation, reported Phys.org.

The substance comes from a type of red seaweed and absorbs moisture at 70 times its own mass. Combined with plant extracts from marine algae, this gel nourishes seeds while dispensing water slowly over time.

A team at the Italian Institute of Technology and the Free University of Bozen-Bolzano invented this system to address water scarcity and the deterioration of farmland. Modern agriculture struggles with drought and soil depletion, and there's a demand for new methods.

During lab trials using Arabidopsis thaliana, seeds germinated faster and produced stronger plants than typical water-based systems. The gel is used in hydroponic setups where soil isn't used.

This gel stands out for what it's made from. Rather than synthetic foams made from dirty fuels that damage ecosystems, this version decomposes on its own. You can mix it into the soil without leaving contaminants. The marine plant compounds inside boost how plants withstand stress and take in nutrients.

"The hydrogel we created can retain moisture and gradually release it, reducing water consumption," said Camilla Febo, a researcher working on the project. "This approach takes an important step towards more resilient and environmentally friendly agriculture."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The group now aims to embed sensors that break down naturally within the gel. These devices would measure crop vitality and environmental factors during growth.

For your household, this means tomorrow's farms might grow food while using a fraction of their current water intake. Less irrigation leaves more water for homes and cities.

This innovation could keep farms productive in arid regions. If water limits affect your area, techniques like this might allow you to grow vegetable patches at home without worrying about waste.

Outside of water savings, this gel addresses agricultural plastic waste. Most growing systems depend on synthetic containers and foams derived from dirty fuels, which end up as landfill material. A substance that vanishes into soil after serving its purpose eliminates that garbage.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.