Grain farmers sound the alarm after scorching heat leads to abysmal harvest: 'Four-fifths [are] now concerned about their ability to make a living'

"There is an urgent need to ensure farmers are better supported."

Grain farmers in Britain have had a rough go of it in 2025, thanks in large part to record heat and drought throughout the spring and summer. With one of the worst harvests ever recorded, some farmers are starting to wonder if it's time to move on.

What's happening?

According to the Guardian, record heat and drought throughout Great Britain have cost grain farmers over 800 million pounds (about one billion USD) in lost crops in 2025. This harvest has shaped up to be one of the worst ever recorded.

An analysis from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit found that wheat, oats, barley, and rapeseed alone faced a 20% drop in production, per the Guardian. Between the driest spring and the hottest summer on record, the widespread drought has devastated the region.

Worsening the issue is extreme rainfall — which the Guardian reported is likely made worse by a global rise in temperatures — that leads to excessive flooding.

"British farmers have once again been left counting the costs … four-fifths [are] now concerned about their ability to make a living," said Tom Lancaster of the ECIU, per the Guardian.

Between rising costs due to extreme weather and excessive food waste — with USDA estimates suggesting that America alone wastes about 30-40% — our food supply faces quite the struggle.

Why are Britain's agricultural struggles important?

Challenging crop seasons can have far-reaching consequences. In Britain, many farmers were already facing financial difficulties due to rising supply costs, the Guardian reported.

If they're unable to achieve a good harvest, the farmers risk not making enough money to cover costs, which harms their livelihoods.

Additionally, crop struggles have caused the prices of some foods, such as butter, beef, coffee, and milk, to rise four times faster than others, per the article. Other goods have faced similar concerns, including Kampot pepper and potatoes.

Higher prices hurt our wallets, but can also limit access to healthy foods for some communities. Per the Guardian, Lancaster explained, "There is an urgent need to ensure farmers are better supported to … build their resilience as the bedrock of our food security."

What can we do to improve farming and grocery prices?

People worldwide are developing solutions to protect our food supply amid rising global temperatures and their side effects.

On a large scale, the Guardian reported that a Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesperson said it will strive to support farmers with "the largest nature-friendly farming budget in history."

While experts and farmers continue to find solutions to this widespread problem, you can focus on saving money while you shop.

