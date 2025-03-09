Animal welfare group outraged after illegal trap leads to heartbreaking outcome: 'Unnecessary suffering'

The heartbreaking aftermath of an illegal wildlife trap drew the outrage of an animal welfare group in Scotland.

What's happening?

As the BBC detailed, the Scottish SPCA was forced to euthanize a cat after it was found critically injured in an illegal trap left in woodland near Macduff, Aberdeenshire. It was not revealed whether the pet had an owner, but an SSPCA spokesman urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

"These illegal traps are indiscriminate and will cause unnecessary suffering to any animal caught in them," the spokesman said, per the BBC.

Why is this important?

Illegal wildlife traps can be incredibly harmful to local ecosystems because any animal can fall victim to them and suffer as a result. Whether it's a target pest or a harmless native species, no animal is safe when traps are laid without proper authorization or regulation.

For example, wildlife authorities in Australia determined that an illegal hook and snare line found in an Australian riverbed in Queensland was an individual's attempt to deliberately "capture and kill" a large crocodile. The blatant act of cruelty directly violated the Nature Conservation Act 1992, which protects crocodiles in Australia from harm and death with a maximum penalty of $36,293.

Even pest control devices like glue traps can be used illegally and cause significant harm to wildlife and the environment. In one instance, a glue trap wrapped around a public tree used to catch invasive spotted lanternflies actually created a swarm of earwigs, which can cause severe damage to trees and even lead to their death. Further cases where birds and other creatures have been caught in glue traps exemplify the harmful consequences these methods can have — unintended or not.

What's being done about this?

The euthanization occurred less than a year after the Scottish parliament passed the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill. According to the BBC, the bill "includes a range of measures that will give greater protection to wildlife, including a ban on the use of all forms of snares and a ban on use of glue traps."

The SSPCA also has a confidential animal helpline for residents to report trapped animals or suspected illegal traps.

When dealing with a pest problem, it's always best to consult a professional who can suggest humane and legal solutions so the issue can be addressed without collateral damage. If you come across illegal traps, reporting them to local wildlife protection authorities can prevent further harm.

