Wildlife authorities aghast after discovery of forbidden trap in river: 'We don't tolerate ... acts of animal cruelty like this'

Damaging the ecosystem by removing keystone species does more than just harm wildlife; it can harm humans as well.

An unlawful hook and snare line found in an Australian riverbed in Queensland has been interpreted by wildlife authorities as an individual's attempt to deliberately "capture and kill" a large crocodile, Yahoo News reported.

Senior wildlife officer Tony Frisby for Queensland's Department of Environment, Tourism, Science, and Innovation (DETSI) said the department "strongly believes that someone set the baited hook" to catch and kill a crocodile. After investigating the sight, officers reported and observed an estimated "3.8-metre crocodile on the bank of the river."

The Nature Conservation Act 1992 protects crocodiles in Australia from harm and death with a maximum penalty of $36,293. If caught in possession of a deceased crocodile or parts of a deceased crocodile, this could also be grounds for a fine.

In the past, crocodiles were hunted to near extinction in the region, per Australia Zoo. Thanks to the Nature Conservation Act, their population has increased dramatically to safe numbers.

The possible extinction or population decline of crocodiles has dire implications for the ecosystem of the country. They play a vital role in regulating populations of other animals like fish, per the Croc Bus and World Animal Protection.

Damaging the ecosystem by removing keystone species does more than just harm wildlife. It can also disrupt food chains, ultimately culminating in a decline of food resources for humans.

In searching the river for more hooks, authorities luckily did not find any.

"We don't tolerate poaching or acts of animal cruelty like this, and anyone with information about the setting of this baited hook and line is urged to contact the department," Frisby said.

Respecting wildlife authorities and laws is crucial when it comes to mitigating instances like these. If wildlife is a threat to you, there are ways to deal with it safely, such as contacting the local or national animal rescue and protection services.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.