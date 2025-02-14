  • Outdoors Outdoors

Wildlife authorities aghast after discovery of forbidden trap in river: 'We don't tolerate ... acts of animal cruelty like this'

Damaging the ecosystem by removing keystone species does more than just harm wildlife; it can harm humans as well.

by Jamie Speka
Damaging the ecosystem by removing keystone species does more than just harm wildlife; it can harm humans as well.

Photo Credit: Queensland DETSI

An unlawful hook and snare line found in an Australian riverbed in Queensland has been interpreted by wildlife authorities as an individual's attempt to deliberately "capture and kill" a large crocodile, Yahoo News reported. 

Senior wildlife officer Tony Frisby for Queensland's Department of Environment, Tourism, Science, and Innovation (DETSI) said the department "strongly believes that someone set the baited hook" to catch and kill a crocodile. After investigating the sight, officers reported and observed an estimated "3.8-metre crocodile on the bank of the river." 

The Nature Conservation Act 1992 protects crocodiles in Australia from harm and death with a maximum penalty of $36,293. If caught in possession of a deceased crocodile or parts of a deceased crocodile, this could also be grounds for a fine. 

In the past, crocodiles were hunted to near extinction in the region, per Australia Zoo. Thanks to the Nature Conservation Act, their population has increased dramatically to safe numbers.

The possible extinction or population decline of crocodiles has dire implications for the ecosystem of the country. They play a vital role in regulating populations of other animals like fish, per the Croc Bus and World Animal Protection.

Damaging the ecosystem by removing keystone species does more than just harm wildlife. It can also disrupt food chains, ultimately culminating in a decline of food resources for humans.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

In searching the river for more hooks, authorities luckily did not find any.

"We don't tolerate poaching or acts of animal cruelty like this, and anyone with information about the setting of this baited hook and line is urged to contact the department," Frisby said.

Respecting wildlife authorities and laws is crucial when it comes to mitigating instances like these. If wildlife is a threat to you, there are ways to deal with it safely, such as contacting the local or national animal rescue and protection services. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x