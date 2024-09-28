Woman shares unintended consequence of using sticky trap to catch invasive pests: 'That poor tree has already got enough things going on'

An example of someone's attempt to do good sparked an important debate online.

In a TikTok post, user Liv (@livanysquisher), who is on a mission to educate people about invasive bugs and how to manage them, highlighted how well-intended actions can have unintended consequences.

In the video, which was made in response to a comment accusing them of caring more about bugs than trees, Liv walks toward a tree with tape wrapped around its trunk. As they get closer, you can see insects stuck to the tape. The hashtags of the video reveal that the trapped bugs are spotted lanternflies, a highly destructive invasive species, so it seems whomever put the tape there did the tree and larger ecosystem a favor.

However, as Liv unwraps the tape from the tree, they show that the trunk underneath is swarming with earwigs, which can harm the tree, and a few assassin bugs. "Look at that. That poor tree has already got enough things going on," Liv says. Text added over the video states: "Trees and Bugs are important, we can protect both. This is not working. This tape is for indoors."

"The tape is just giving a dark/moist place for bugs to burrow into??" one viewer asked, to which Liv replied, "Yeap now it is."

Earwigs, which are often found under trunk wraps, can cause severe damage to trees and even lead to their deaths. Another viewer pointed out that while catching lanternflies is a benefit of the tape, "Tape is indiscriminate in what it kills, native species, endangered species, small vertebrates too."

So, while the person who placed the tape on the tree had the right idea, as lanternflies are extremely destructive and experts encourage trapping and killing them to preserve ecosystems, there are better ways to do it that don't bring these unintended consequences.

Liv, in another video, showed an example of "proper outdoor tape" that doesn't harm the tree. This tape, however, could still attract and harm other insects and animals. In another example, a local gardener found a way to trap lanternflies without harming other wildlife and vital insects such as pollinators.

So, while working to stop invasive species from spreading is a small way we can all take local action to protect our environment, knowledge is power. Ensuring we educate ourselves to take appropriate action is just as important as the actions themselves.

