Shocking investigation finds disturbing products being sold on Facebook: 'Made him sick to his stomach'

The market will always exist as long as there is demand.

An investigation revealed that the illegal wildlife meat, pet, and products trade is worse and more accessible than many people think.

What's happening?

The BBC investigated and reported on the sale of shark fins, tiger bones, dried seahorses, and various illegal wildlife items via Facebook.

The main correspondent on this investigation, Angus Crawford, reported that they found shark fins, pangolin scales, rhino horns, and tiger body parts, including bones and teeth, for sale on the platform.

BBC investigators also discovered undocumented dried seahorses for sale, as well as troubling videos of tigers and tiger cubs in cages. Most sellers were based in the U.K. or offered to ship to the U.K.

Neil Garrick-Maidment from the Seahorse Trust saw the dried seahorse specimens, which included three pregnant males. He told the BBC that seeing the seahorses "made him sick to his stomach."

Beyond the BBC investigation, the article also noted that Interpol's month-long Operation Thunder, which aimed to reduce endangered species trade, ended in December.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Across 134 countries, almost 30,000 live animals and over 33,000 tons of animal parts were recovered as part of the operation, including live lovebirds, tarantulas, and snakes. This shows a 73% increase in illegal wildlife seizures compared to 2023.

What do the investigation's findings mean?

The BBC's findings show that the illegal wildlife trade is dangerously accessible, as people can buy and sell these items easily on platforms like Facebook.

This trade requires organized crime, which can make countries less safe for residents. Many of the traded animals are endangered, and the demand for them further threatens their species. For example, pangolins are one of the world's most trafficked animals, and most pangolin species are classified as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List.

When live animals or plants are introduced to new regions, they become invasive species that can disrupt local ecosystems. The live snakes, tarantulas, and birds that are smuggled to different countries could escape and threaten local species.

Invasive animals deplete resources, push out native animals, and destroy habitats. Protecting these endangered creatures and keeping them in their native habitats is essential for a cleaner, cooler future for everyone.

What's being done to stop the illegal wildlife trade?

Operation Thunder is just one example of the efforts officials have made to combat the wildlife market. Policies and initiatives such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora have made the trade in endangered wildlife illegal in many countries.

However, the market will always exist as long as there is demand. The only way to put a full stop to the illegal trade is for people to stop seeking out and buying these pets and products.

If you want to make a difference, you can use your voice to advocate for more wildlife protection policies and stronger enforcement.

But you should also educate yourself and others about the harm these products do. Don't purchase pets, plants, or endangered wildlife products online or when traveling, and you can help save these threatened species.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.