Researchers sound alarm over massive surge in concerning cargo crossing US borders: 'It's unacceptable'

"We can't let [the] extraordinary biodiversity be lost to frivolous illegal wildlife trade."

by Leslie Sattler
The Malaysian purple-femur tarantula is being driven toward extinction by the illegal exotic pet trade.

Photo Credit: iStock

A rare tarantula species is being driven toward extinction by the illegal exotic pet trade, the Center for Biological Diversity reported.

What's happening?

The Center for Biological Diversity is urging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list the Malaysian purple-femur tarantula as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

This spider lives in just one small, hilly area of West Malaysia. Despite Malaysian laws banning their collection and export, these tarantulas keep showing up in international markets, including in the U.S.

The spiders dig underground homes in the forested hillsides, sealing the entrances with silk webbing. Because these burrows are simple to locate, poachers have little trouble finding and extracting the tarantulas for sale.

"It's unacceptable that international pet demand is robbing Malaysia of irreplaceable wildlife like this stunning tarantula," said Chris R. Shepherd, Ph.D., senior conservation advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. 

"To stop extinction, countries like the United States must work with Malaysia to strengthen enforcement, close trade loopholes and reduce consumer demand. We can't let Malaysia's extraordinary biodiversity be lost to frivolous illegal wildlife trade."

Why is illegal wildlife trade concerning?

The exotic pet industry creates serious problems for ecosystems and the communities that depend on them. When species are pulled from their native habitats to satisfy collector demand abroad, it disrupts local food webs and can permanently damage biodiversity.

According to a Center for Biological Diversity report, roughly 90 million live animals enter the U.S. each year for the pet industry, and about a third of those come from wild populations.

Global trade in tarantulas is largely unregulated, leaving many species vulnerable. Weak enforcement and gaps in international oversight allow illegal trafficking to continue even when countries such as Malaysia have banned it.

What's being done about illegal wildlife trade?

If the U.S. grants this tarantula endangered status, it would block illegal imports and help protect the remaining population.

International cooperation matters, too. If Malaysia added this tarantula to a specific category under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, other nations that buy exotic animals would need to track and document any trade involving it.

If you want to help, avoid purchasing wild-caught exotic pets. If you're interested in keeping tarantulas or other unusual animals, look for captive-bred options from reputable sources.

You can also support organizations working to strengthen wildlife trade regulations and contact your representatives to voice support for stronger enforcement of existing wildlife protection laws.

