  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials issue stark warning over shocking smuggling trend: 'We won't stop until we've broken this business model'

It trails only weapons, narcotics, and human trafficking.

by Leslie Sattler
A recent U.K. border raid revealed the extent of wildlife smuggling, with officers intercepting over 250 protected animals and contraband.

Photo Credit: iStock

U.K. border officials intercepted over 250 protected animals and contraband wildlife goods during a month-long enforcement effort targeting smugglers, The Guardian reported.

What's happening?

The crackdown, called Operation Thunder, is an annual initiative coordinated by Interpol and the World Customs Organisation. 

The operation ran from Sept. 13 to Oct. 15, with authorities searching airports, seaports, and mail facilities nationwide.

Officers found two rainbow boa constrictors tucked under coverings inside a vehicle. The driver had purchased them from a reptile expo in Germany without obtaining proper permits.

A separate car contained more than 2,000 tarantulas valued at roughly 70,000 British pounds ($93,849). About 300 of those spiders belonged to a protected species.

A third vehicle held over 100 birds, among them green-cheeked conures and lovebirds. The animals were housed in cramped, squalid conditions, and several had already died.

Officials also confiscated king cobra balm, a bottle containing a tiger claw, ivory carvings, and shark meat.

"We won't stop until we've broken this business model. Anyone attempting to bring illegal wildlife products into the U.K. — by air, sea, or post — will be searched and prosecuted," said Home Office minister Mike Tapp.

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

Trading protected animals ranks as the fourth-largest criminal enterprise on the planet, trailing only weapons, narcotics, and human trafficking.

When smugglers remove animals from their native habitats, they disrupt food chains and destabilize ecosystems. Species already under pressure face an even greater risk of extinction.

Do you think fracking should be illegal in America?

Yes — everywhere 👏

Yes — in most areas 👍

In some areas 🤷

No 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

This black market also bankrolls criminal networks that threaten communities and undermine legitimate economies.

The suffering inflicted on trafficked animals is severe. Many die during transport due to poor conditions.

What's being done about wildlife smuggling?

International law enforcement agencies continue coordinating operations like Thunder to intercept contraband and dismantle trafficking rings

Authorities are also developing AI-powered tools to predict and prevent smuggling attempts.

You can help by researching any exotic pet thoroughly before purchasing to confirm it was bred legally. 

When traveling abroad, avoid buying souvenirs made from animal parts, shells, or plants you cannot identify. If something seems suspicious at a market or online, it probably is.

Reporting suspected wildlife crime to authorities helps investigators track and stop these networks.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x