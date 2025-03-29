Scientists sound alarm as invisible crisis threatens existence of major city: 'A catastrophic effect'

Throughout the world, many coastal communities have felt the impact of a warming climate as sea levels continue to rise.

In the Gambia, the city of Banjul is alarmingly close to becoming an underwater ghost town. And nearly 2,000 miles away, another West African city could be swallowed up by the Atlantic Ocean before the turn of the next century.

What's happening?

Thanks to a warming climate, sea levels have been rising at historic rates. This is due to a couple of factors. As global temperatures continue to climb, many glaciers and ice sheets are rapidly melting into the ocean, increasing water levels. Secondly, the volume of the ocean is expanding as the water temperature also continues to climb.

As a direct result, cities that line the ocean coasts are at risk of being completely lost within the next 100 years. This includes Lagos, Nigeria, a city that is home to around 17 million people. However, the Africa Center for Strategic Studies reports that the city's population could increase by 40% before 2030.

In a study published in the journal Earth Science, Systems and Society, a team of researchers identified Lagos as one of 50 cities most vulnerable to rising sea levels. Besides facing generational flooding risks, cities like Lagos may face issues such as wetland loss, pollution, population pressure, and restricted access to drinkable water.

Why are rising sea levels important?

According to a similar study from the University of Plymouth, a sea level rise of one to three meters within the next few decades "will have a catastrophic effect on the human activities in these regions."

The loss of Lagos or any other vulnerable cities has the potential to displace millions of people. Additionally, the loss of the agriculture industry in these cities could severely disrupt the global food chain.

As noted by the International Trade Administration, Lagos has already faced adversity in its agriculture industry within the last few years. Further disruption could cause a ripple effect for Nigeria. Lagos is currently the country's largest economy thanks to its strategic ports.

Outside of rising sea levels in West Africa, a warming climate has continued to impact millions of lives in the form of droughts and an increase in severe weather events.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

According to the U.S. government's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, even if we were able to "significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, U.S. sea level in 2100 is projected to be around two feet higher on average than it was in 2000."

In an effort to combat the rise in sea levels, many countries have begun to adapt by implementing creative countermeasures. Projects such as the construction of seawalls and drainage systems can offer coastal cities a chance to avoid devastating floods.

In many regions in Africa, initiatives have also been put in place to restore coastal mangroves. These mangroves can promote biodiversity while also acting as a natural protection against flooding and erosion.

