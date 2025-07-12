Officials bust 5 men after alarming act at local bridge: 'Zero tolerance'

Five men in Lagos have been arrested for illegal dumping, according to PM News.

Enforcement officers were able to catch the perpetrators in the act. The local fine for illegal dumping is up to 250,000 naira, or roughly $160 USD, along with a three-month imprisonment.

Organic waste in waterways can create algae blooms, which in turn consume oxygen in the water, suffocating other aquatic life. This process is known as eutrophication, which is also exacerbated by detergents in wastewater and agricultural runoff. Besides, large, solid pieces of matter pose mechanical obstacles to wildlife and degrade the habitat.

"In a clear demonstration of our zero tolerance for indiscriminate refuse dumping, five persons have been arrested for dumping refuse in the canal along Igando-Iba road Link Bridge," said the Nigerian Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, per PM News.

According to one study, environmental laws in Nigeria have traditionally been poorly enforced, subject to corruption, and have not imposed harsh enough penalties. At the same time, the country has suffered the consequences of a poorly managed environment, including poor crop yields and destructive floods.

Nigeria has been making progress in sustainability, however. It has enacted new laws to limit the trade of endangered animals, enhanced nuclear waste management, and one state has even banned single-use plastics.

The tragedy of this dumping in Lagos is that the waste being put into the canal was mostly organic in nature. With proper composting, this organic matter can become healthy soil or serve as a supportive mulch for healthy soil.

Locals were happy to see strong enforcement of environmental laws.

"Go harder sir, we can create employment through environmental management and enforcement," one commenter on X asked Wahab.

"This is wonderful work," said another. "Nigerian police and other agencies can make so much money from stuff like this, and it's welcomed."

