Nigeria develops innovative solution to one of the most challenging aspects of nuclear power: 'A game-changer'

"[This technology] will increase safety across the industry and other areas of radiation technology."

Nuclear energy is a consistent, low-carbon source of energy that doesn't take as much space as other clean energy initiatives, but it generates waste that can remain radioactive for thousands of years.

So, as Nigeria continues to explore the potential of nuclear energy, it's vital for the West African country to find a solution to that problem. Finland, for example, is building an underground repository to permanently store all the waste from its five nuclear power plants.

Nigeria is home to an abundance of uranium, and nuclear energy would provide a clean, stable, and cheaper alternative to dirty energy sources, the Nigerian Tribune reported in September.

Per the outlet, NST SuperLAT technology could be the key. The "geological nuclear waste disposal technology" isolates and dilutes nuclear waste according to global regulations. It's been called "a game-changer for the nuclear energy industry."

It deposits high and low nuclear spent fuel 10,000 to 15,000 feet below the surface of the Earth, per the Nigerian Tribune, keeping radioactive waste from causing safety and environmental issues.

NuclearSAFE Technology co-founder Dr. Jimmy Etti-Williams developed the method. The Tribune reported it meets the standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency and answers concerns about accidents, leaks, and terror risks.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"SuperLAT will process, package, load, store, and transport nuclear waste in casket containers to several thousand feet underground," Etti-Williams said, per the outlet. "It can also be retrieved when needed as fuel in reactors to generate low carbon electricity."

The technology uses a drilling system and complex engineering design to ensure efficient, safe, and secure storage of nuclear waste, according to The Guardian Nigeria.

Etti-Williams noted for the Tribune that managing such waste is "the most challenging factor to the benefits of nuclear-generated electricity."

"Nigeria can explore this alternative to trigger several sustainable developmental agenda to pivot her national growth," he said. "Nigeria has sufficient uranium, and with this technology, we can have our own uranium plants that will boost Nigeria and Africa's development efforts. NST NuclearSAFE technology, if and when embraced and supported, will increase safety across the industry and other areas of radiation technology."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.