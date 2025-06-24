  • Business Business

Officials consider strict new ban that will impact consumers' shopping habits: 'It is a public health emergency'

"We must act and act decisively."

by Alyssa Ochs
The southwest Nigerian state of Ekiti plans to pass a ban on single-use plastics to address its plastic pollution problem.

As the Guardian reported, Ekiti House of Assembly speaker Adeoye Aribasoye announced that the bill is moving through the necessary channels, including an accelerated hearing for the governor to approve it.

Supporters of the bill say plastic use in Ekiti poses significant risks to the environment and human health. They advocate for converting used plastics into wealth by buying and recycling them into refined products.

Meanwhile, the local government and media outlets are informing the public about the proper ways to dispose of single-use plastics so they don't clog street drains and cause flooding.

Oluwaseyi Ebenezer from the TGED Foundation, a Nigerian environmental organization, pointed out that Nigeria generates 2.75 million tons of plastic waste annually.

"This is not an ecological concern," she said. "It is a public health emergency, an economic burden, and a governance challenge. We must act and act decisively in making Ekiti a model for environmental stewardship in Nigeria."

This news from Ekiti is encouraging because every community that begins to ban single-use plastics is a step in the right direction toward a cleaner, more sustainable planet.

These types of bans require residents to change their consumer behaviors and prioritize the greater good over immediate convenience. However, they ultimately benefit populations by reducing harmful pollution in the air and waterways, contributing to healthier and more beautiful neighborhoods and public spaces.

In recent years, many global communities have taken legislative action to ban single-use plastics and have seen the positive effects of reduced waste and pollution. Global efforts to tackle our immense plastic pollution problem give us hope through regulatory actions that protect public health and the environment.

Regardless of where you live or if your local government has implemented a plastic ban yet, you can contribute to a less toxic planet by choosing plastic-free options for the products you use. When possible, support brands that offer plastic-free packaging and pick up littered plastic you see outdoors to recycle it.

