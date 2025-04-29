Farmers devastated as key crop becomes nearly impossible to grow: 'Customers are complaining, and my business is suffering'

"We produce enough food … but we waste almost half of it before it reaches the market."

Extreme temperatures are affecting crops around the world, impacting market value and the livelihoods of farmers and workers. The most recent news is that the farming regions in Nigeria are experiencing extreme heat.

What's happening?

Extremely high temperatures are threatening the tomato farming region in Kano, Nigeria. Temperatures are exceeding 95 degrees Fahrenheit when tomatoes need between 59 degrees Fahrenheit and 90 degrees Fahrenheit to comfortably grow.

Farmer Fatima Musa shared her frustration with Business Day Nigeria: "By the time we transport them, half are already bad."

The onion industry is also seeing major losses, with 50% post-harvest losses. "More than half of our production is wasted after harvest due to inadequate storage, limited preservation technology, and unreliable transportation," said Alhaji Aliyu Maitasamu, president of the National Onion Producers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NOPPMAN).

All of the agriculture industries combined in Nigeria average a 40% loss, which is above its allotment under its five-year federal budget.

What is the importance of extreme temperatures affecting crops?

Extreme temperatures affect every part of the farming process — from how much fruit is produced to how much fruit makes it to market before it starts to decay. Cold storage is usually the answer to prevent the latter, but many farmers in Nigeria do not have that luxury. This often forces farmers to sell at below-market prices or watch their crops go to waste.

"We produce enough food in Nigeria, but we waste almost half of it before it reaches the market," Dr Adeola Fakorede, an agricultural economist, said to Business Day Nigeria.

When crops become unusable or do not make it to market as expected, this reduces the farmers' income and increases the cost of the produce, which puts a further strain on the wallets of everyday consumers. If these trends continue, it can become an issue of national food security.

The heat also becomes an issue for those fasting for Ramadan, as the workers do not want to compromise their religious obligations but need to work in unbearable temperatures.

What's being done about extreme temperatures affecting crops?

Scientists around the world are starting to develop climate-resilient crops that will withstand extreme temperatures. Gene-editing, with processes like CRISPR, can enhance everything from its nutritional value to its temperature tolerance.

Farmers are also starting to revolutionize planting techniques and improve irrigation so that they are more adaptable to temperature and keep away pests with fewer chemicals.

The Nigerian Stored Produce Research Institute is also working on expanding its infrastructure and increasing its cold storage hubs.

