Lawmakers make critical progress in fight against growing wildlife crime rings: 'This is a great step forward'

Nigeria is taking a major step toward protecting its precious wildlife and its future.

In May, the country's House of Representatives passed the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, 2024, according to EnviroNews Nigeria.

The bill now moves to the Senate, and potentially to the president's desk, bringing Nigeria closer to stronger protections for endangered species and a cleaner, safer environment.

This is an exciting and hopeful development in a country that has long served as a major hub for illegal wildlife trade.

The proposed law aims to shut down trafficking networks by giving law enforcement new tools to investigate financial crimes, conduct operations, and collaborate with international partners.

It would also allow courts to fast-track wildlife crime cases and recover money made through illegal trade.

Between 2016 and 2019, more than half of all pangolin scales seized globally were traced back to Nigeria, according to the Environmental Investigation Agency.

This bill could be a key turning point in reversing that trend. Policies like this are designed to benefit both wildlife and everyday people, too.

Local communities may see more ecotourism opportunities and job creation, while forests and wetlands, vital for filtering air and storing carbon pollution, would get much-needed protection.

These kinds of forward-thinking safeguards mirror efforts in other regions to restore ecosystems and reduce pollution.

The Endangered Species Bill could create safer communities and strengthen the country's natural resilience to future shocks.

Plus, protecting critical ecosystems supports global efforts to cool down the planet and cut back on harmful carbon pollution.

Similar policies, like the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. and rewilding projects in the UK, are helping preserve biodiversity, boost green jobs, and build a more sustainable future.

Tunde Morakinyo, executive director of the Africa Nature Investors Foundation, called the legislation a sign of Nigeria's growing leadership.

"The steady progress of this bill is a testament to Nigeria's firm commitment to strengthening wildlife governance, combating wildlife trafficking, and positioning itself as a leader in conservation," Morakinyo said.

"This is a great step forward for Nigeria to lead the region in combating wildlife crime," Wild Africa CEO Peter Knights told EnviroNews Nigeria.

