  • Outdoors Outdoors

Lawmakers make critical progress in fight against growing wildlife crime rings: 'This is a great step forward'

Policies like this are designed to benefit both wildlife and everyday people, too.

by Salette Cambra
Policies like this are designed to benefit both wildlife and everyday people, too.

Photo Credit: iStock

Nigeria is taking a major step toward protecting its precious wildlife and its future.

In May, the country's House of Representatives passed the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, 2024, according to EnviroNews Nigeria. 

The bill now moves to the Senate, and potentially to the president's desk, bringing Nigeria closer to stronger protections for endangered species and a cleaner, safer environment.

This is an exciting and hopeful development in a country that has long served as a major hub for illegal wildlife trade

The proposed law aims to shut down trafficking networks by giving law enforcement new tools to investigate financial crimes, conduct operations, and collaborate with international partners. 

It would also allow courts to fast-track wildlife crime cases and recover money made through illegal trade.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Between 2016 and 2019, more than half of all pangolin scales seized globally were traced back to Nigeria, according to the Environmental Investigation Agency. 

This bill could be a key turning point in reversing that trend. Policies like this are designed to benefit both wildlife and everyday people, too.

Local communities may see more ecotourism opportunities and job creation, while forests and wetlands, vital for filtering air and storing carbon pollution, would get much-needed protection. 

These kinds of forward-thinking safeguards mirror efforts in other regions to restore ecosystems and reduce pollution.

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The Endangered Species Bill could create safer communities and strengthen the country's natural resilience to future shocks. 

Plus, protecting critical ecosystems supports global efforts to cool down the planet and cut back on harmful carbon pollution. 

Similar policies, like the Inflation Reduction Act in the U.S. and rewilding projects in the UK, are helping preserve biodiversity, boost green jobs, and build a more sustainable future.

Tunde Morakinyo, executive director of the Africa Nature Investors Foundation, called the legislation a sign of Nigeria's growing leadership. 

"The steady progress of this bill is a testament to Nigeria's firm commitment to strengthening wildlife governance, combating wildlife trafficking, and positioning itself as a leader in conservation," Morakinyo said.

"This is a great step forward for Nigeria to lead the region in combating wildlife crime," Wild Africa CEO Peter Knights told EnviroNews Nigeria.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x