Jaw-dropping video captures terrifying moment tourists face wall of falling ice: 'I feel horrible for those poor children'

The original post suggested that the tourists might've ignored safety guidelines.

Never underestimate the power and unpredictability of nature.

A shocking video out of Shaanxi Province, China, shared by the touronsofnationalparks (@touronsofnationalparks) Instagram account showed a group of tourists barely escaping certain disaster as a huge icicle suddenly came crashing down above them.

In the video captured by Newsflare (@newsflare), a group of around 15 tourists are hanging out below the icicle when a large chunk suddenly breaks off. At least one small child appears to be in the mix. Fortunately for the tourists, a snow-covered hill adjacent to them takes the brunt of the damage.

Still, many of the party gets pelted with fast-moving ice as they scurry away, and it's a hectic scene. Onlookers who were farther away similarly sprint away in the foreground of the video.

Outdoors reported that the incident occurred at Heishancha Waterfall. It revealed that a Chinese media outlet, China Daily, relayed that one tourist was injured after slipping while trying to get out of dodge. Officials then cleared out the area and created a barrier to implement safety measures, per China Daily.

The tourons IG account suggested that the overly-close tourists might've ignored safety guidelines, but it's unclear if that was truly the case.

Either way, the video shows the importance of observing nature at a safe distance, regardless of the rules. Whether it's an ice formation, an imposing wild animal, or a stunning natural feature, encroaching too close for a prime photo is never a good idea.

It can be tempting to explore or get close to natural features like impressive rock columns or stunning beaches, but erratic elements like icicles or sneaker waves have to be given proper respect. Given the trend of record-setting temperatures on our warming planet, trusting ice to hold up is a risky bet not worth taking.

While it's a relief that the scary icicle collapse didn't result in more injuries, it's a cautionary tale to keep a safe distance in the future.

Commenters on Instagram weren't overly sympathetic to the adults involved.

"Honestly I feel horrible for those poor children who [were] in harm's way due to their parents' ignorance," one wrote.

"Natural selection at work…" another commenter suggested.

"Oh good," a user sarcastically reacted. "Glad someone brought their baby."

