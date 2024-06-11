  • Outdoors Outdoors

Footage shows tourists scrambling on rapidly melting ice sheets: 'That's what I call a life lesson'

There have been many instances where tourists have been careless in a park and then injured.

by Jenna Reilly
There have been many instances where tourists have been careless in a park and then injured.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Taking a tour of nature can be peaceful and enlightening, but when people don't exhibit a healthy respect for the wild, things can go wrong quickly. 

One frustrated Redditor posted a video in the r/instant_regret subreddit showing a large group of tourists attempting to cross from one sheet of ice to another. Most of them ended up splashing into the icy waters. The original poster wrote: "Tourists ignore warning signs and proceed to walk on rapidly melting ice sheets."

There have been many instances where tourons (a derogatory term combining the words "tourist" and "moron") have been careless in a national park and then injured. Wherever you are in nature, it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow all signage for your own safety as well as the safety of others. Nature is beautiful yet unpredictable

That includes the wildlife. Disrespect for animals has resulted in humans being injured, and their behavior endangers the animals, too. When an animal injures a person, provoked or not, the animal may be euthanized. The National Park Foundation advises: "Remember — you're the visitor in the place that wildlife call home!" 

Climate awareness begins with respect for the natural world around us. Human-wildlife interactions are a chance for people to gain a greater understanding of nature and increase their desire to protect it, not abuse or exploit it

A disregard for nature can cause damage, as these tourists did, and ruin a potentially wonderful experience for others. It can be stressful for bystanders and wildlife when tourons behave inappropriately. It also creates hardship for park rangers who have a responsibility to protect the ecosystem. 

Watch now: Ford executive reveals how the brand will meet customers 'where they are' with EV technology

People shared their frustration with the tourons on the OP's post. Imagining what the people in the video were saying, one user wrote: "'We almost died right there…' 'Oh wait I dropped my mitten!'" 

One Redditor joked: "You had me at, 'Tourists ignore warning…'"

"I'm sure they all brought a change of clothes, right?" another user quipped.

One Redditor said: "That's what I call a life lesson."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"We worked with an architect and we were very deliberate about how we wanted to have a simple but attractive home."
Home

Here are 5 innovative design ideas that can protect homes during the most extreme weather disasters

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

There are a few differences, which you’ll quickly get used to.
Home

Induction stoves can be a total game-changer in the kitchen — and these ultra-efficient gadgets prove it

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x