Outraged passerby shares jaw-dropping photo of woman's risky behavior with her dogs: 'She's lucky'

From the southern shore of Lake Erie, a sightseer spotted a woman and her dogs walking far from land on the ice. The potential danger this woman put herself and her dogs in sparked outrage on Reddit, where one user took to r/Cleveland to spread awareness.

Above a picture of a distant person and two dogs walking on the ice, the original poster said, "This lady and her dogs were well over 100' from shore yesterday. The same time the day before this was open water."

Photo Credit: Reddit

As the Earth warms, walking on frozen bodies of water becomes increasingly dangerous. Severe and abrupt shifts in temperature are one sign of the changing climate. Weather patterns are becoming erratic, so heat waves, cold fronts, and severe storms are prevalent.

Because global weather can be unpredictable, people need to monitor the temperature around them and be prepared for changes. Even when an area experiences record-breaking colds, temperatures elsewhere can be above average, and temperatures often shift.

It seems that the woman walking on the frozen lake did not consider that Lake Erie had been free-flowing a day before. Ice safety experts remind the public that "no ice is safe." Newly frozen ice very well could break, especially as global temperatures rise.

The overheating planet has led to a loss of ice on lakes. As lakes warm faster, invasive species can be favored in natural lakes, while cold-water fish and organisms adapted to freezing temperatures are negatively affected.

In areas where lakes freeze, many creatures have adapted to create niche ecosystems. Negative impacts on these areas contribute to the loss of biodiversity, which can impact the human food supply.

While the woman from the Reddit post and her dogs were seemingly not injured, not everyone is so lucky. Setting foot on a frozen body of water while temperatures climb globally is dangerous.

One commenter responded to the woman's mistake: "When I was a kid in the 80s we used to walk out on it with my dad who was otherwise very stern about lake safety. He lost some friends to the lake in the 60s, I lost a couple friends who managed to save their girlfriends before drowning in 06."

Another was glad the woman and her dog were OK, saying, "She's lucky the ice didn't break, people really overestimate the strength of newly formed ice."

