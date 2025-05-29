NASA image reveals shocking transformation of world's largest iceberg: 'Thousands of ... pieces litter the ocean's surface'

A massive slab of ice that has been drifting through Antarctic waters is crumbling into smaller pieces, and it's happening just off the coast of a wildlife refuge. According to Live Science, the breakup of iceberg A23a, which is visible via satellite, could have damaging effects on fragile marine ecosystems.

What's happening?

A23a is currently the largest iceberg in the world, with a surface area of about 1,200 square miles. Since breaking off Antarctica's mainland in 1986, A23a has made its way toward the territory of South Georgia, becoming stuck about 60 miles off its coast, according to Live Science.

Photo Credit: NASA/Aqua

South Georgia's shallow waters and weather are chipping away at the iceberg. Earlier this month, NASA's Aqua satellite found multiple broken pieces in the sea, along with a surface area that has decreased "considerably" since the iceberg got stuck. According to NASA, "Thousands of iceberg pieces litter the ocean surface near the main berg, creating a scene reminiscent of a dark starry night."

Why is this shrinking iceberg important?

Ice shelves sometimes break off naturally, forming icebergs that can last decades. But the typical formation and breaking patterns of ice shelves have accelerated. According to Climate.gov, glaciers have been shrinking each year for 37 years.

Scientists and experts attribute much of this phenomenon to rising temperatures from human activities. Rising temperatures supercharge extreme weather, causing hurricanes and storms to be more powerful and dangerous. Stronger storms often lead to changing sea levels and ocean flow patterns. Warmer weather can also increase water temperature. Together, these forces create a perfect recipe for icebergs to break apart.

Here's the problem with ice melt: Its impact doesn't usually stay local. When massive icebergs like A23a break apart and melt, sea levels around the world can rise. Higher seas cause higher tides that push water into coastal neighborhoods, flooding roads, damaging homes, and contaminating water supplies. The shift in ocean patterns and temperatures can also disrupt fisheries and agriculture, affecting food supplies that people around the world rely on.

Other animals could feel the effects, too. A23a is breaking off near a wildlife refuge that's home to numerous species. According to Oceanwide Expeditions, South Georgia is home to the one of the largest global populations of king penguins. An iceberg and its broken pieces invading their space could disrupt their ability to reach feeding sites, per Dr. Andrew Meijers, an oceanographer at British Antarctic Survey.

However, Meijers adds that as long as A23a stays where it currently is, penguin populations shouldn't be affected.

What's being done about melting icebergs?

The underlying cause of rapid ice melt is rising temperatures from human activities, such as driving gas-powered vehicles and using polluting energy sources like coal and oil. Scientists and policymakers are focusing on cutting down on these drivers through climate agreements, like the Paris Agreement, and promoting cleaner energy alternatives, like solar and wind energy. Scientists also use satellites to monitor icebergs, tracking their changes over time to understand their effects on sea levels, wildlife habitats, and communities.

Individuals can explore critical climate issues to learn how everyday choices, from using energy-efficient appliances to choosing to walk instead of driving, can lead to a healthier planet and help slow the retreat of vulnerable ice shelves.

