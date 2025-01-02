NASA satellite discovers alarming trend at Greenland ice sheet

Advanced satellite technology is allowing us to better understand the impact of global warming on the Greenland ice sheet. While the data is alarming, it can also be a tremendous asset for protecting our communities as climate change continues.

What's happening?

Researchers at England's Northumbria University are working with an international team of scientists to track changes in the ice sheet, per SciTechDaily. To do this, they're employing both a NASA and an ESA satellite to provide a more comprehensive look at its thinning.

NASA's CryoSat-2 satellite uses radar, which is able to pass through clouds but doesn't reflect off the ice sheet's surface. ESA's ICESat-2 uses lasers, which can't pass through clouds but do reflect. The complementary approach to ice sheet measurement allows for the best possible accuracy currently available.

A recent study published in Geophysical Research Letters looked at four years of data provided by these satellites to paint a picture of changes in ice sheet elevation. It found what you likely already suspect: The ice sheet is thinning dramatically.

Why is measuring the Greenland Ice Sheet important?

The Greenland Ice Sheet is a crucial bellwether for monitoring climate change. It holds around 8% of the planet's freshwater supply. As it melts, global sea levels will rise, increasing severe weather events, and impacting coastal communities in various ways.

Tracking changes in the ice sheet may just seem like a way to follow how much trouble the planet is in, but that's not exactly true. It actually allows us to better prepare for the global changes that may be on the horizon.

While we continue the fight to stop the practices that contribute to sea levels rising, we can also take action to protect our communities and ecosystems. Understanding the rate of thinning can provide greater clarity for the actions and policies required to do this.

What's being done about ice sheet thinning?

One way organizations are looking to combat ice sheet thinning is by seeking alternatives to dirty energy.

In April 2024, engineering giant Kent was awarded a contract to begin work on a massive offshore wind farm in Scotland. The clean energy project is intended to further Scotland's goal of achieving net zero by 2045.

European developer Aquila Clean Energy was given the green light to begin work on five solar plants across Spain in September 2024. These plants won't just reduce carbon output; they'll lower energy bills for almost 350,000 homes, and create 2,400 jobs.

If you're looking to contribute to these efforts, one of the best ways to do so is to install solar panels on your home. Solar energy reduces both your carbon footprint and your utility bills. There are even government rebates that may help you with the cost.

