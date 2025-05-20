Scientists make grim prediction after witnessing disturbing changes in Arctic conditions: 'It will affect both the mean and extremes'

Melting sea ice in the Arctic region is leading to extreme rainfall and flooding in South Asia.

In a newly published paper, scientists predict that Arctic sea ice declines will put residents of South Asia at heightened risk of natural disasters.

What's happening?

As the Hindustan Times reported, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology climate scientists studied the connection between tropical rainfall and declining Arctic sea ice. They used climate model simulations and observational evidence to link melting Arctic ice and intense precipitation events.

Arctic sea ice declines alter meteorological patterns, having a ripple effect throughout the world and intensifying the summer monsoon season in South Asia.

The scientists predicted that intense rain events will become more frequent. They assessed that Arctic sea ice declines weaken upper atmospheric circulation and change energetics, creating an ideal environment for moisture to converge and monsoons to intensify.

Melting sea ice in the Arctic during June, July, and August is closely associated with this phenomenon.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Madhavan Rajeevan, the former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, shared: "There is now … growing evidence that Arctic sea ice melting can have serious impact on Indian monsoon. Both observations and model simulations suggest this relationship. It will affect both the mean and extremes. The pathways are through midlatitude atmospheric waves and increase in El Niño southern oscillation frequency."

Why are worsening monsoon seasons significant?

Monsoon rains can have devastating effects on communities worldwide. The resulting flooding can destroy homes, displace families, and ruin crops.

This is an alarming trend and a clear indication of how changing environmental conditions in one region impact the rest of the planet. For example, scientists have also linked Arctic ice melt to European heat waves and droughts.

This study furthers the growing body of evidence about the connection between Arctic ice melt and extreme weather. According to NASA, summer Arctic sea ice is shrinking at a rate of 12.2% per decade due to warming global temperatures.

How often do you feel hopeful about the future of the planet when you read news stories or watch entertainment content? Often 😇 Sometimes 🫤 Rarely 😢 Never 😓 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done about Arctic sea ice melt?

Although monsoon seasons and extreme weather events have always existed, melting ice in the Arctic supercharges storms. This makes living conditions more dangerous, even for communities far from the Arctic region.

Additional research into this connection raises public awareness about the issue and inspires people to take local action.

For instance, many people install solar panels to make their homes more resilient as they prepare for extreme storms. EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on solar installation by comparing quotes from trusted local installers.

To help spread awareness, you can talk with your friends and family about critical climate issues such as Arctic sea melt. Understanding how extreme weather events can disrupt food systems, increase the spread of disease, and threaten livelihoods is a step in the right direction toward real change.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.