Enormous city-sized iceberg is barreling toward a major land mass: 'I would be extraordinarily happy if it just completely missed us'

The world's largest iceberg is on a collision course for the island of South Georgia, raising concerns for the British Overseas Territory's wildlife populations.

According to the BBC, iceberg A23a is 173 miles from the island. It broke off Antarctica's Filchner Ice Shelf in 1986 and initially got stuck on the seafloor before breaking off again in December of 2024.

What's happening?

The iceberg's sides are 1,312 feet tall, and its surface area is currently a whopping 1,350 square miles, which is greater than that of the island nation of Samoa (around 1,100 square miles). Warm water is melting it, and large slabs are still breaking off.

The BBC reported, "A23a could break into vast segments any day, which may then hang around for years, like floating cities of ice cruising uncontrollably around South Georgia."

Simon Wallace, captain of the South Georgia government vessel Pharos, told the BBC, "Icebergs are inherently dangerous. I would be extraordinarily happy if it just completely missed us."

Why is a floating iceberg concerning?

South Georgia is home to a large number of king penguins as well as fur and elephant seals.

In 2004, iceberg A38 submerged on the continental shelf of South Georgia, which cut off sea pups and penguin chicks from their food. Many of the animals died.

Unfortunately, floating icebergs are an increasing problem. In 2023, iceberg A76 gave South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands a scare. The pieces were described in various sizes, from as big as London's Wembley Stadium to the size of a desk. And fragments from A76 are still floating around.

Sailors around the islands have to stay alert. Captain Wallace said, "We have searchlights on all night to try to see ice — it can come from nowhere."

While A23a isn't causing havoc directly because of rising global temperatures, icebergs breaking off will continue because of warmer air and ocean temperatures, making Antarctica unstable.

And when icebergs melt, it changes the chemistry of the surrounding water. Laura Taylor, a Ph.D. researcher, explained to the BBC that these icebergs contain "nutrients and chemicals, as well as tiny animals like phytoplankton frozen inside."

According to the World Wildlife Fund, melting icebergs lower the pH level of water, making it more acidic. This is a concern for food security, food webs, and the ecosystem.

What's being done about melting icebergs?

Research is ongoing to find a solution to limit the damage melting icebergs pose. For instance, the Guardian reported that scientists are working on "giant underwater curtains in front of ice sheets to protect them from being eroded by warm sea water."

But perhaps the best way to combat the impacts of melting icebergs is to fight against the overheating of our planet in the first place. If we burn fewer dirty fuels, not only will it keep our planet cooler, but it will also ensure that our air is cleaner too.

On an individual level, you can try to remove dirty fuels from your life by upgrading your home appliances from gas to electric models, installing solar panels, or donating to organizations fighting the overheating of our planet.

