Scientists sound alarm after new NASA report reveals concerning phenomenon in oceans: 'Earth's expanding oceans are following suit'

The rate at which sea levels rise is increasing, researchers say, and last year the levels climbed more than 30% over what was expected.

What's happening?

NASA announced that global sea levels rose by 0.23 inches in 2024, exceeding the predicted rise of 0.17 inches.

The rate has more than doubled since satellites started recording ocean heights in 1993. And since that time, the sea level has risen by 4 inches.

"The rise we saw in 2024 was higher than we expected," researcher Josh Willis said in a statement. "Every year is a little bit different, but what's clear is that the ocean continues to rise, and the rate of rise is getting faster and faster."

Why do rising sea levels matter?

As NDTV reports, the majority of that 2024 increase came from the thermal expansion of water within oceans. In past years, most of the rise came from melting glaciers.

Typically, warm water floats on top of cooler, denser water in the ocean, and the heat only moves slowly down. But extremely windy weather — such as the severe weather that occurs more often as the climate warms — can cause that water to mix vertically, increasing its temperature and causing it to expand.

"With 2024 as the warmest year on record, Earth's expanding oceans are following suit, reaching their highest levels in three decades," NASA's Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer said.

Scientists have predicted that, if the planet continues down this path, sea levels by 2100 could be at least 1.4 feet higher and up to 6.6 feet higher. That could wipe out entire coastal cities.

What can I do about rising sea levels?

The way to stop, or reverse, rising sea levels is to stop the planet's warming trend.

On an individual level, understanding what issues impact the climate is the first step. From there, you can take actions in your everyday life that will decrease your carbon footprint. Whether the action is small, such as using less plastic, or large, such as switching to an electric vehicle, it can make a difference.

If you live in an area prone to extreme weather, make sure you are well-prepared.

That could include installing solar panels, which, in conjunction with a battery system, can ensure you have power when you need it without relying on a grid that may be prone to lengthy outages. Using free tools, such as those offered by EnergySage, can save you thousands of dollars on a solar installation, in part by helping you compare quotes from vetted installers.

