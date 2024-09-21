New report shows alarming rise in heat-related deaths: 'The recent increasing trend is likely to continue'

Without interventive measures, researchers project that the worrying trend in the analysis won't go away.

A new study has discovered an alarming increase in heat-related deaths over the past 20-plus years in the United States, and researchers warn that the trend could continue as global temperatures rise.

What's happening?

An analysis published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that heat-associated deaths in the U.S. rose by 117% between 1999 and 2023, the hottest year on record since documentation began back in 1850. According to the study, these findings were in line with other research examining global trends in heat-related mortality.

The team used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to complete its work, noting that 2,325 Americans died from heat-related causes in the U.S. last year. That was the highest number recorded during the study period, with 2004 having the lowest total at 311.

Why is this concerning?

As the Guardian pointed out, the extreme heat itself isn't just a danger to our bodies; it can also stress the electrical grid, resulting in power outages that hinder people's ability to keep cool and disrupt life-saving health services.

Moreover, heat is already widely reported to be the top weather-related killer — responsible for the deaths of more people over a 30-year span than floods and hurricanes combined, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Without interventive measures, researchers project that the worrying trend in the analysis won't go away.

"As temperatures continue to rise because of climate change, the recent increasing trend is likely to continue," the team explained in the study.

How can we prevent heat-related deaths?

Even though temperatures on the planet have risen, with the NOAA finding that 10 of the warmest years on record all occurred over the past decade, it is possible to stay safe, make our communities more climate-resilient, and take action to bring the planet back into balance.

In the study, researchers highlighted how hydration stations and public cooling centers can provide a haven for people caught in heat waves. Along with drinking plenty of water, avoiding intense outdoor exercise and drinks with alcohol or caffeine can ensure your body doesn't get dangerously depleted.

Meanwhile, community solar is among the solutions to keep electrical grids running smoothly even during times of high demand or stress.

These programs help reduce utility bills and contribute toward a cooler future. Unlike burning dirty fuels, converting sunlight into energy doesn't generate the pollution that experts overwhelmingly agree is responsible for the accelerated rise of global temperatures.

