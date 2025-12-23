Experts thrilled as photographer captures images of extremely rare creature: 'This is incredible'

"Moments like these show how much there still is to discover."

A rare bird was captured on camera by an intrepid photographer in India, only the third documented sighting in the country.

Prashant Kumar snapped a photo of a Hawfinch (Coccothraustes coccothraustes), a species rarely seen in India, in the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve, according to News 9. The hawfinch primarily lives in Europe, with some species based in Asia as well, which migrate to warmer southern regions during the winter. Some have even been spotted as far away as Alaska.

Great news for bird watchers !!

Extremely rare sighting of Hawfinch (Coccothraustes coccothraustes) from India. Only two earlier reported sightings, both from J&K (PoK), India.

Location Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand

Date: 22/11/2025

PC: Prashant Kumar

— Saket Badola (@Saket_Badola) November 24, 2025

"This species has been recorded only a few times in the Indian subcontinent. It typically moves in flocks, so this individual may have separated from its group during migration," Corbett Tiger Reserve director Saket Badola told The Hindustani Times.

These kinds of wildlife photographs are so important for researchers and conservationists to have a better understanding of how wildlife are behaving and living, especially those that are considered rare. A pair of breeding hawfinches was seen earlier this year in Herefordshire in the U.K., giving researchers hope after the species was considered "extinct," according to the Hereford Times.

Trail cameras, especially, have helped confirm the presence of lynx populations in Canada, a mountain lion mom protecting her babies, or the resurgence of a wild dog species in Asia, to name but a few. They can also reveal concerning news, too, like an increase in white-tailed deer changing their migration routes.

The more information available, the better experts can work to protect species as well as bring awareness to the general public of the importance of wildlife. Showcasing rare species is a great way to draw attention to environmental needs and get people excited about conservation.

People on X were in awe of Kumar's photo.

"This is incredible," one person wrote.

"Moments like these show how much there still is to discover in our skies," another added.

One person quipped, "Definitely something to 'tweet' about happily."

