Wildlife photographer thrilled after capturing unexpected footage at nature reserve: 'My first sighting'

Capturing memorable wildlife photos can be a true test of both skill and patience. For one photographer, their sighting of a male sambar deer in Singapore was well worth the wait.

As MS News reported, wildlife and nature photographer Lee (@leehcn.wildlife) came across the elusive deer while venturing through the Central Catchment Nature Reserve, Singapore's largest nature reserve.

Lee revealed that he had been hoping for a sambar sighting for months.

"It was an exciting experience getting to finally see one in person," Lee said.

The photographer documented their encounter with the male sambar deer in a post on Instagram.

The animal can be seen at the edge of a treeline, with strands of grass hanging from its antlers.

"Finally got my first sighting of a male stag," Lee wrote in the post. "He was the only male in the herd, keeping watch against any potential threats."

Photographic evidence of rare animal sightings can make a tremendous difference in conservation efforts across the globe. Not only do photographs provide proof of a species' survival, but they can also help track wildlife populations and aid researchers in understanding migration and habitation patterns.

Like many species, sambar deer play an important part in regional ecosystems as a vital food source for apex predators. They can also contribute to the health of forest habitats by dispersing seeds and controlling vegetation growth.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List, the sambar deer is designated as a Threatened Species. This means that the animal is considered to be at high risk of extinction in the wild.

For the sambar, the species faced increased population decline for decades due to overhunting and habitat loss throughout the region. However, it has shown signs of making a recovery in recent years.

Despite the improved outlook for the species, Lee revealed that sambar have unfortunately clashed with human populations.

"It's been sad to see news over the past few months of fatal road accidents with these majestic animals," Lee observed. "We need to do better."

