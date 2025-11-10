Experts stunned as trail cameras capture images of nearly extinct creature: 'Particularly noteworthy'

Thanks to trail cameras, researchers have confirmed that an endangered species of wild dog has been expanding its territory in India, Mid-Day reported.

Dholes are an elusive species of wild dog that is indigenous to Asia. However, largely due to habitat loss, dholes have been driven to the brink of extinction, according to National Geographic. Experts have estimated that only 1,000 to 2,000 dholes remain in the wild.

However, recent conservation efforts have appeared to be paying off, with dholes recently being spotted in the Sahyadri mountain range in western India, per Mid-Day. The presence of dholes was documented thanks to photographs taken by trail cameras.

"This record is particularly noteworthy as it extends the documented range of dholes," Girish Punjabi, a conservation biologist for the Wildlife Conservation Trust, told Mid-Day.

The photographs of the hard-to-find dholes highlighted not only the importance of conservation efforts but also the key role that trail cameras play in tracking endangered species and other animals.

"Trail cameras have become invaluable tools in wildlife observation, thanks to their discreet yet high-performance design," according to Browning Trail Cameras. "Set up in remote locations and often left unattended for weeks or months, these cameras can capture images and videos of elusive species without the disturbance of human presence."

Dholes are not the only rare species that experts have been able to track thanks to trail cameras.

In Kazakhstan, researchers using trail cameras were able to observe a herd of kulans, a rare subspecies of wild asses.

Similarly, trail cameras in the United Arab Emirates confirmed the presence of the Arabian lynx, marking the first confirmed sighting of the species in years.

Conservation efforts play an important role in maintaining biodiversity and the health of delicate ecosystems. Thanks to trail cameras, researchers have a powerful, noninvasive tool that allows them to monitor animal populations without interfering with the very natural behaviors they seek to preserve.

