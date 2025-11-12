Trail cameras capture rare, never-before-seen footage of 'superhero' big cat family: 'Unbelievable'

Camera traps in Montana captured heart-warming footage of a feline supermom with an unprecedented brood.

The clip posted to TikTok by PBS Nature (@pbsnature) is an excerpt from a documentary about a mountain lion named Willow. "Six kittens. One superhero mom," the video's caption reads.

"They've got rounded out bellies and bloody faces," the video's narrator says. It isn't normally a sentence to melt the heart, but in the context of a mother caring for her young, it is.

The video explains that mountain lions typically have a litter of one to four kittens, of which only one or two will survive. "The fact we have a mother raising six … is unbelievable."

Mountain lions have one of the largest ranges of any mammal, though they have lost much of their historic range. Only a vulnerable, isolated pocket in Florida remains in the east. The mountain lion goes by several different monikers, usually depending on location: catamount, cougar, panther, and puma. There's no actual difference between them. They play a vital role in the ecosystem as top predators. A study by Panthera found they support 485 other species as "nature's brokers."

Cameras play an important role in conservation research, as they allow biologists to monitor the wildlife in an area from a safe distance. Fleeting glimpses of nature that the human eye would otherwise miss are captured forever by cameras. It's why they've helped uncover crucial information about some of the world's rarest creatures. The more that's known about an animal, the more effective the community-based measures to protect it will be. Moreover, they're an ideal way to inform and motivate the public.

Commenters were duly impressed by Willow's mothering skills. "6 kittens??? In THIS economy??" one commenter quipped. Another added, "6 chunky kittens is CRAZY work."

"They're all so plump. Good job mama," a viewer swooned. Another comment provided the update all were waiting for: "All 6 kittens survived the winter successfully."

At the episode's epilogue, the crew was unable to find Willow again, but they did find her fully grown kittens. Even if she has passed away, her legacy lives on through her many now adult children. Way to go, Willow.

