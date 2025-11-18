Experts thrilled as trail cameras capture incredible footage of wild predator: 'This is definitely the coolest'

A trail camera in northern Minnesota inadvertently captured footage of a Canada lynx while collecting wolf population data in the area.

The unexpected appearance of this wild cat is a heartening contrast to its former days, when it was hunted for its fur, which earned it federally threatened status in 2000.

The trail camera, set up by the Voyageurs Wolf Project and funded by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, captured high-quality footage of a Canada lynx strutting up to it.

The footage was shared to YouTube by the Voyageurs Wolf Project (@VoyageursWolfProject), and the clip has since amassed over 100,000 views.

"We captured some really neat footage of lynx this past year on our cameras but this is definitely the coolest," the video's caption read.

The video showed a Canada lynx strolling up to the trail camera, cautiously observing its surroundings before plopping down right in front of it. In parts, the wild cat stared curiously into the trail camera, allowing viewers to admire its beauty up close.

Conservation efforts, including reintroduction programs in states like Colorado and Washington, helped increase population numbers, stabilizing them in the lower 48 states.

Consequently, the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed removing the Canada lynx from the list of federally protected species.

Although the Canada lynx has made a strong recovery, the species still faces challenges, including habitat loss and fragmentation from land development. It is also threatened by an increasingly warming climate, which impacts snowfall and its ability to hunt for food.

Trail cameras enable scientists to gauge the effectiveness of conservation efforts by observing wildlife in their natural habitats without interfering with them. These cameras collect critical data on wildlife, providing key insights into movement patterns, active times, and population health.

In China, trail cameras captured footage of rare snow leopards, which had not been seen in the area since monitoring began in 2018.

In the Adirondacks, a photographer using a trail camera captured a snapshot of a moose. The photographer had spent over seven years documenting other species, but a trail camera finally allowed them to photograph the elusive creature.

"This is why trail cameras exist. Capturing wildlife without being intrusive, but remains spontaneous. Good job," a viewer remarked.

"Incredible footage," another commenter wrote.

"Wow! Thanks for sharing," a third user said.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.