'Do not touch': Gardener shares skin-crawling video of hammerhead worms found in backyard

"Like some horror movie, they can regenerate/reproduce from pieces."

A Georgia gardener's short backyard video has the internet squirming after showing multiple hammerhead flatworms slithering inside a container.

In a post shared to Reddit's r/gardening forum, the Atlanta-based user wrote that their garden had "way too many hammerhead flatworms," prompting a flood of alarmed reactions and warnings from fellow gardeners.

In the crowdsourced warning thread, users described the worms as invasive, urged caution when handling them, and shared tips for reporting and disposing of them without making the problem worse.

"OP you might have to google who, but at least in the US most counties/states have an org that you should report sightings to so they can track the invasive spread of these," read the top comment.

Another user pointed out that Georgia does not have an organization dedicated to reporting and tracking invasive hammerhead flatworms, but that EDDMapS — a nationwide tool to find, map, and track invasive species — is a viable option to ensure that the worms are reported online.

The community response is part of what made the post resonate. It was not just a strange backyard sighting but a reminder that invasive species are becoming a more familiar problem for everyday homeowners.

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Commenters also repeatedly warned against handling the hammerhead flatworms improperly.

"Do not touch with bare hands," cautioned one user, alluding to the worm's toxic mucus.

"Like some horror movie, they can regenerate/reproduce from pieces, that's why you shouldn't cut or squish them," said another.

Theresa Dellinger, an entomologist at Virginia Tech, advises putting the worms in a sealed container with vinegar or salt, and in some cases freezing them to be sure, per Virginia Tech News, something also echoed in the Reddit comments. The sealed container can then be disposed of in the trash.

When invasive predators move in, they can undermine the ecosystems that gardeners depend on, making it harder to grow food, support pollinators, and maintain biodiversity without extra interventions. Hammerhead flatworms, in particular, prey on earthworms, which are crucial for soil aeration and nutrient recycling.



"About a year ago I didn't even know they existed. Now I see posts like this posted frequently, and I feel like it's just a matter of time before I start seeing them in my state," another user commented.

This instance highlights how a backyard discovery can suddenly become a conservation issue, signifying the importance of education around emerging invasive species.

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