Homeowner issues warning amid concerning spread of toxic hammerhead worm: 'Don't smash or cut them up'

A California resident who found strange-looking worms took to Reddit to raise awareness about these invasive species. The post, shared on r/ChicoCA, ignited a discussion about how to properly dispose of hammerhead worms and what their potential risks are.

The original poster wrote, "Wanted to give a heads up, I found 4 of these … on my patio this morning. Don't smash them, put them in a Ziploc."

What's happening?

These worms are not only an invasive species; they are also very difficult to kill.

Photo Credit: Reddit

When another Redditor asked about killing these worms on sight, one user responded, "You should, but they reproduce by division so killing them is a bit of an effort and [they] are known as 'the immortal worm.'"

The user recommended putting them in a sealable container, adding salt, and freezing the container for 48 hours before discarding it. An article on the Bob Vila website has offered similar advice.

"Don't smash or cut them up. They regenerate easily," explained another Redditor.

Hammerhead worms have been in the U.S. for more than a century. CNN reported that these planarians may have arrived as early as 1891.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Invasive Species Information Center, hammerhead worms are native to Southeast Asia and were introduced through the movement of infested plants and soil.

Per the NISIC, they prey on earthworms that help maintain healthy soil. So the spread of hammerhead worms can interfere with home gardens and agricultural soil systems.

Why are invasive species concerning?

When helpful species such as earthworms decline, soil health suffers, making it harder for gardeners and farmers to keep land productive — an issue that can affect food resources and community livelihoods.

Invasive species also spread quickly in places where they don't naturally belong, often competing with local species for food and space and disrupting local ecosystems, according to a study published in the International Journal of Pure and Applied Zoology.

The UN Environment Programme explained how "invasive alien species" (which are invasive and non-native) can reduce crop yields, damage farmland, and strain food resources, ultimately impacting communities. They can displace native wildlife and introduce new pathogens that affect both animals and people.

Protecting native species can help counteract the damage caused by these invasive species. Native plants support native animals and pollinators, filter pollutants, produce oxygen, and help homeowners reduce water bills and yard maintenance costs.

What can you do about invasive worms?

Expert sources such as the N.C. Cooperative Extension caution against handling hammerhead worms with bare hands, since their mucus can contain toxins that irritate skin and eyes (though the level of toxicity is not clearly dangerous to humans). The Hamilton Conservation Authority recommends that sightings be reported to platforms such as iNaturalist or EDDMapS.

"They are an invasive species and should be removed if seen," said one commenter on the Reddit post.

"Woah, I've only read about those bad boys," said another. "They regenerate from almost every part. If you cut them up into tiny pieces, they turn into a bunch of little worms. They are truly terrifying little guys."

