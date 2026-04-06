Man warns public after discovering toxic 'hammerhead worm' on his porch

As they establish a stronger foothold in America, it's important that people are aware of their presence and understand how to handle hammerhead worm encounters properly.

An Oklahoma man is spreading the word after he encountered a peculiar worm that required special handling.

What's happening?

Gerald Costner of North Edmond found a hammerhead worm on his back porch, KFOR reported.

"I see this crazy looking worm," Costner recalled. "Its head was shaped like an anvil, like that right there."

Costner saw the five-inch-long worm's unpleasant, slimy appearance and wanted to remove the creature with haste. He quickly seized a pair of gardening shears and cut the worm in half.

While Costner meant well, his method of removal was not ideal.

Like other worms, hammerhead worms can regenerate, which means Costner could have unintentionally worsened his worm problem.

However, Costner's instincts in trying to rid his yard of the hammerhead worm were correct.

"It's a carnivorous worm," he said. "It's crazy, it feeds on earthworms, which help propagate the soil."

Why are hammerhead worms concerning?

As Costner discovered, hammerhead worms harm the local ecosystem.

They don't have many natural predators, which means they can take a massive toll on critical species in the local habitat, such as earthworms.

Their downsides don't end there.

Through lethal neurotoxins, hammerhead worms pose a hazard to animals and pets.

There are various subspecies of hammerhead worm, all with slight differences. However, they all exhibit stripes and a distinctive head shape.

As for how hammerhead worms became a domestic nuisance, the United States Department of Agriculture explained that they were introduced through the "movement of infested plants and soil" from Southeast Asia.

As they establish a stronger foothold in America, it's important that people are aware of their presence and understand how to handle hammerhead worm encounters properly.

What's being done about hammerhead worms?

Costner did his part by telling his story, and he intends to alert his neighbors to be on the lookout.

Part of managing hammerhead worms is understanding how to dispose of them properly.

The USDA suggests disposing of them whole in a secure location, or sprinkling salt on them.

Placing them in a bag filled with vinegar or alcohol can do the trick as well — just don't cut them in half as Costner did.

"So, we probably have four worms somewhere," he acknowledged.

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