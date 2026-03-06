Officials issue warning as dangerous creatures wreak havoc across the US: 'A matter of national security'

"Protecting America's lands and waters from [them] is a matter of national security and economic strength."

Invasive species are causing escalating damage across ecosystems in the United States, prompting federal officials to warn that the issue has grown so severe it is now "a matter of national security."

What's happening?

In a news release, the Department of the Interior announced the publication of the Invasive Species Accomplishments Report, 2021-2025, which details progress the nation has made in dealing with invasive species.

The report stated that hundreds of thousands of acres of invasive plants and many invasive animal species have been brought under control but that invasive species are continuing to spread across the country, affecting forests, farmland, waterways, and wildlife habitats. They often arrive through global trade, illegal trafficking, travel, or accidental introduction, and once established, they can be extremely difficult to get rid of.

The DOI warned that the growing impact of invasive species is serious enough to threaten natural resources and economic stability.

"Protecting America's lands and waters from invasive species is a matter of national security and economic strength," Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said.

Why are invasive species concerning?

When invasive species enter an ecosystem, they outcompete native plants and animals for food, habitat, and other resources. Native species evolved in balance with their environments, but invasive newcomers may reproduce faster, tolerate harsher conditions, or lack natural predators.

This imbalance can decimate ecosystems. Forests may lose key tree species, wetlands can become dominated by aggressive plants, and fisheries may collapse as native fish disappear.

The ripple effects extend to people as well. Farmers can suffer major crop losses, water infrastructure can be clogged by invasive organisms, and outdoor recreation industries may decline as natural landscapes change.

What's being done about invasive species?

Federal agencies say they are expanding monitoring programs and strengthening partnerships with states, tribes, and communities to detect and manage invasive threats earlier.

In some areas, "eat them to beat them" campaigns urge residents, commercial fishers, hunters, and chefs to help manage edible invasives by adding them to the menu. For example, anglers in Hawai'i catch a variety of invasive fish species that make for tasty meals. Even invasive plants such as water spinach can be food sources, helping protect native plant species from being crowded out.

Still, prevention is one of the best strategies. Inspecting cargo, tightly regulating the transport of plants and animals, and raising public awareness about not releasing nonnative species into the wild can help slow the spread.

