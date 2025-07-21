Experts confirm new sighting of incredibly rare creature not seen in over a decade: 'A strong sign of a thriving and healthy ecosystem'

"They are an indicator species, meaning their presence tells us a lot about the health of the environment."

Biodiversity is blooming in southwest England, as evidenced by the sighting of a rare bat.

As the BBC detailed, the grey long-eared bat hasn't been seen in Devon's Seaton Wetlands since 2013.

Habitat destruction and degradation have been some of the species' biggest threats. Despite a population spread across much of Europe, the U.K. is estimated to be home to fewer than 1,000 of them.

Despite pressures, one was seen on a guided walk in June.

The region has delivered a series of significant conservation efforts in recent years. Additional protections in Devon have given beavers a new home there, for example. Meanwhile, tree-planting work is attempting to recreate a coastal rainforest, and a weasel species that was hunted to local extinction is making a comeback.

Biodiversity is an important keystone in supporting the ecosystems that support humans. Pollinators are a strong example, as they serve our vital food systems, but they aren't alone. Animal life of all kinds provides direct and indirect services to humans.

Floods and droughts are a frequent source of habitat loss, but land development for agriculture and the presence of invasive species also play significant roles. One estimate suggests that loss of biodiversity due to invasive species alone generates hundreds of billions of dollars in economic losses annually around the world.

With strong enforcement of protections, we can see nature bounce back. The reappearance of the grey long-eared bat is just one of many signs of hope. Experts were keen to point out that spotting the creature in Devon is about much more than just the success of a single species.

"The diversity of bats at Seaton Wetlands is a strong sign of a thriving and healthy ecosystem," said chair of Mammal Conservation Europe Fiona Matthews, per the BBC. "They are an indicator species, meaning their presence tells us a lot about the health of the environment."

